High school football scores, Week 2 in Tampa Bay

Here’s how action went down with Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando county teams this week.

Thursday

Cypress Creek 34, Sunlake 12

Friday

East Lake 17, Mitchell 6

Armwood 28, Bloomingdale 14

Jesuit 14, Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast 13

Palm Harbor University 27, St. Petersburg 6

Tarpon Springs 21, Seminole 14

Pinellas Park 27, Boca Ciega 0

Alonso 40, Alonso 18

Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 27

Tampa Catholic 72, Fort Myers Cypress Lake 0

Williston 42, Weeki Wachee 0

Sumner 20, Chamberlain 0

Northside Christian 21, Bradenton Saint Stephen’s 6

Osceola 50, Dunedin 3

Northeast 36, Clearwater 0

Riverview 54, Freedom 0

St. Augustine 48, Gibbs 12

Tampa Bay Tech 44, Steinbrenner 0

Cambridge Christian 43, Bell Creek 0

Wiregrass Ranch 19, Wesley Chapel 0

Hudson 35, Gulf 16

Pasco 27, Fivay 0

Bishop McLaughlin 27, Keswick Christian 0

Indian Rocks Christian 27, St. Petersburg Catholic 8

Berkeley Prep 33, Plant 21

Carrollwood Day 35, Arden Christ School (NC) 29

Central 47, Lake Weir 13

Springstead 44, Citrus 7

Wellington Palm Beach Central 27, Lakewood 7

Newsome 33, Sickles 14

Nature Coast 45, Hernando 3

Robinson 41, Lennard 12

Zephyrhills 32, The Villages 15

Leto 2, Brandon 0

Orlando First Academy 24, Seffner Christian 10

Zephyrhills Christian won 20, New Smyrna Beach 16

Clearwater Academy 26, Miami Palmetto 0

Saturday

Wharton 26, Plant City 0

Durant 38, Middleton 6

Jefferson 33, King 13

Strawberry Crest 21, Spoto 0

River Ridge 28, Countryside 21

Land O’ Lakes 38, Hollins 12

Cancelled

Largo at Lakeland