High school football scores, Week 2 in Tampa Bay
Here’s how action went down with Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando county teams this week.
Thursday
Cypress Creek 34, Sunlake 12
Friday
East Lake 17, Mitchell 6
Armwood 28, Bloomingdale 14
Jesuit 14, Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast 13
Palm Harbor University 27, St. Petersburg 6
Tarpon Springs 21, Seminole 14
Pinellas Park 27, Boca Ciega 0
Alonso 40, Alonso 18
Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 27
Tampa Catholic 72, Fort Myers Cypress Lake 0
Williston 42, Weeki Wachee 0
Sumner 20, Chamberlain 0
Northside Christian 21, Bradenton Saint Stephen’s 6
Osceola 50, Dunedin 3
Northeast 36, Clearwater 0
Riverview 54, Freedom 0
St. Augustine 48, Gibbs 12
Tampa Bay Tech 44, Steinbrenner 0
Cambridge Christian 43, Bell Creek 0
Wiregrass Ranch 19, Wesley Chapel 0
Hudson 35, Gulf 16
Pasco 27, Fivay 0
Bishop McLaughlin 27, Keswick Christian 0
Indian Rocks Christian 27, St. Petersburg Catholic 8
Berkeley Prep 33, Plant 21
Carrollwood Day 35, Arden Christ School (NC) 29
Central 47, Lake Weir 13
Springstead 44, Citrus 7
Wellington Palm Beach Central 27, Lakewood 7
Newsome 33, Sickles 14
Nature Coast 45, Hernando 3
Robinson 41, Lennard 12
Zephyrhills 32, The Villages 15
Leto 2, Brandon 0
Orlando First Academy 24, Seffner Christian 10
Zephyrhills Christian won 20, New Smyrna Beach 16
Clearwater Academy 26, Miami Palmetto 0
Saturday
Wharton 26, Plant City 0
Durant 38, Middleton 6
Jefferson 33, King 13
Strawberry Crest 21, Spoto 0
River Ridge 28, Countryside 21
Land O’ Lakes 38, Hollins 12
Cancelled
Largo at Lakeland