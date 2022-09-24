High School Football Scoreboard – Sept. 22-23, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily

Region 11

Thursday, Sept. 22

Ridgeline 21, Green Canyon 14 (watch the replay here / see the photo gallery here)

– Next Week: Ridgeline (4-3) at Bear River (2-5) at 7 pm Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next Week: Green Canyon (1-6) at Logan (3-4) at 7 pm Green Canyon football will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

Friday, Sept. 23

Sky View 27, Bear River 7 (watch the replay here)

– Next Week: Sky View (3-4) vs Mountain Crest (4-3) at 7 pm Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next Week: Bear River (2-5) vs Ridgeline (4-3) at 7 pm Bear River football will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

Mountain Crest 38, Logan 7 (watch the replay here / see the photo gallery here)

– Next Week: Mountain Crest (4-3) at Sky View (3-4) at 7 pm Mountain Crest football will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next Week: Logan (3-4) at Ridgeline (4-3) at 7 pm Logan football will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

Box Elder Bees

Bountiful 14, Box Elder 13

– Next Week: Box Elder (5-2) vs Woods Cross (4-3) at 7 pm

Rich Rebels

Hot Springs County 28, Rich 24

– Next Week: Rich (3-3) vs Lovell, Wyoming at 4 pm

Idaho

Madison 56, Preston 0

– Next Week: Preston (1-5) bye

Bear Lake 28, West Side 27 OT

– Next Week: West Side (3-1) at Soda Springs (xx)

– Next Week: Bear Lake (4-1) bye

Soda Springs, Malad

– Next Week: Malad (xx) at Aberdeen (xx)










