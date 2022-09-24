High School Football Scoreboard – Sept. 22-23, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Region 11
Thursday, Sept. 22
Ridgeline 21, Green Canyon 14 (watch the replay here / see the photo gallery here)
– Next Week: Ridgeline (4-3) at Bear River (2-5) at 7 pm Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.
– Next Week: Green Canyon (1-6) at Logan (3-4) at 7 pm Green Canyon football will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.
Friday, Sept. 23
Sky View 27, Bear River 7 (watch the replay here)
– Next Week: Sky View (3-4) vs Mountain Crest (4-3) at 7 pm Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.
– Next Week: Bear River (2-5) vs Ridgeline (4-3) at 7 pm Bear River football will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.
Mountain Crest 38, Logan 7 (watch the replay here / see the photo gallery here)
– Next Week: Mountain Crest (4-3) at Sky View (3-4) at 7 pm Mountain Crest football will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.
– Next Week: Logan (3-4) at Ridgeline (4-3) at 7 pm Logan football will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.
Box Elder Bees
Bountiful 14, Box Elder 13
– Next Week: Box Elder (5-2) vs Woods Cross (4-3) at 7 pm
Rich Rebels
Hot Springs County 28, Rich 24
– Next Week: Rich (3-3) vs Lovell, Wyoming at 4 pm
Idaho
Madison 56, Preston 0
– Next Week: Preston (1-5) bye
Bear Lake 28, West Side 27 OT
– Next Week: West Side (3-1) at Soda Springs (xx)
– Next Week: Bear Lake (4-1) bye
Soda Springs, Malad
– Next Week: Malad (xx) at Aberdeen (xx)
