High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 21, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily

Green Canyon football. Photo by Clint Allen

Region 11

#7 Sky View 41, #10 Hurricane 6 (watch the replay)

– Sky View Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #2 Desert Hills in St. George on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm

#8 Cedar 7, #9 Logan 0 (watch the replay here)

– The Winner Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #1 Crimson Cliffs in Washington on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm

#4 Ridgeline 24, #13 Pine View 0 (watch the replay here)

– The Winner Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face the Winner of #5 Snow Canyon vs #12 Green Canyon. The team with the highest seed will host the game on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm

#5 Snow Canyon 26, #12 Green Canyon 21 (watch the replay here)

– The Winner Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face the Winner of #4 Ridgeline vs #13 Pine View. The team with the highest seed will host the game on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm

#6 Mountain Crest 35, #11 Bear River 15 (watch the Mountain Crest broadcast / watch the Bear River broadcast)

– The Winner Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #3 Dixie in St. George on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm

Box Elder Bees

#9 Box Elder 21, #24 Highland 14

– The Winner Advances to the 5A second round where they will face #8 Provo in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm

Rich Rebels

Rich 35, Pinedale, Wyoming 7

– Next Week: #2 Rich vs #7 Monument Valley in the quarterfinals of 8-player football Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28th The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm

Idaho

Snake River 41, Preston 27

– Preston finishes the regular season with a 1-8 record.

West Side 60, Malad 6

– West Side finishes the regular season with a 7-1 record.

– Malad finishes the regular season with a 1-7 record.

Bear Lake 16, Aberdeen 8

– Bear Lake finishes the regular season with a 7-1 record.









