High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 21, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily

High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 21, 2022
Green Canyon football. Photo by Clint Allen
Region 11
#7 Sky View 41, #10 Hurricane 6 (watch the replay)
– Sky View Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #2 Desert Hills in St. George on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm
#8 Cedar 7, #9 Logan 0 (watch the replay here)
– The Winner Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #1 Crimson Cliffs in Washington on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm
#4 Ridgeline 24, #13 Pine View 0 (watch the replay here)
– The Winner Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face the Winner of #5 Snow Canyon vs #12 Green Canyon. The team with the highest seed will host the game on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm
#5 Snow Canyon 26, #12 Green Canyon 21 (watch the replay here)
– The Winner Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face the Winner of #4 Ridgeline vs #13 Pine View. The team with the highest seed will host the game on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm
#6 Mountain Crest 35, #11 Bear River 15 (watch the Mountain Crest broadcast / watch the Bear River broadcast)
– The Winner Advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #3 Dixie in St. George on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm
Box Elder Bees
#9 Box Elder 21, #24 Highland 14
– The Winner Advances to the 5A second round where they will face #8 Provo in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm
Rich Rebels
Rich 35, Pinedale, Wyoming 7
– Next Week: #2 Rich vs #7 Monument Valley in the quarterfinals of 8-player football Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28th The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm
Idaho
Snake River 41, Preston 27
– Preston finishes the regular season with a 1-8 record.
West Side 60, Malad 6
– West Side finishes the regular season with a 7-1 record.
– Malad finishes the regular season with a 1-7 record.
Bear Lake 16, Aberdeen 8
– Bear Lake finishes the regular season with a 7-1 record.