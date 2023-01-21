High school football realignment postponed; Gorman AD says goal is state titles

In case there was any doubt, Bishop Gorman administrators confirmed that the school wants to stay with all the other Nevada schools and their goal is to win Nevada state football titles; the national recognition — and top 20 rankings — the school receives is secondary.

Gorman Athletic director Grant Rice told the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control at Thursday’s meeting that winning state titles remains a priority for the school in Las Vegas.

The Gaels have won 12 of the past 13 state championships, and 19th overall, with Liberty taking the title in 2019.

Gorman beat Bishop Manogue, 70-6 in November for the Class 5A state championship.

There have been some proposals about creating a separate class for some of the Stronger Las Vegas-area schools.

Rice said having a 14-team South 5A, divided into two leagues, means the Gaels can play four non-league games. But, three South 5A teams, Basic, Durango and Sierra Vista requested and were approved to move to the 4A, which leaves 11 in the current South 5A.

They said the goal seems to be to require all league teams to play each other, meaning all 10 games would be league games, not leaving room for any high-profile, non-conference games for the Gaels.

