High school football realignment postponed; Gorman AD says goal is state titles

In case there was any doubt, Bishop Gorman administrators confirmed that the school wants to stay with all the other Nevada schools and their goal is to win Nevada state football titles; the national recognition — and top 20 rankings — the school receives is secondary.

Gorman Athletic director Grant Rice told the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control at Thursday’s meeting that winning state titles remains a priority for the school in Las Vegas.

The Gaels have won 12 of the past 13 state championships, and 19th overall, with Liberty taking the title in 2019.

Gorman beat Bishop Manogue, 70-6 in November for the Class 5A state championship.

There have been some proposals about creating a separate class for some of the Stronger Las Vegas-area schools.

Rice said having a 14-team South 5A, divided into two leagues, means the Gaels can play four non-league games. But, three South 5A teams, Basic, Durango and Sierra Vista requested and were approved to move to the 4A, which leaves 11 in the current South 5A.

They said the goal seems to be to require all league teams to play each other, meaning all 10 games would be league games, not leaving room for any high-profile, non-conference games for the Gaels.

Rice said that about 12 years ago, the Principals of many schools in Las Vegas decided they did not want to play Bishop Gorman, which meant the Gaels had to find games out of state.

“Now, it’s very ironic, that they want the opposite,” Rice, who is also the Gaels boys basketball coach, said. “So, what are we Supposed to do? Bishop Gorman does have the same goals as Liberty, Arbor View, Desert Pines, Foothill, Durango. We want to win a state championship, in every sport. That’s our goal. We want to be competitive in all sports and we would love to win a state championship.”

They said Gorman does not want to play as an independent, nor in a 6A class.

“I would have to speak to my administration, and to our counsel, for that to happen,” Rice said of those possibilities.

The NIAA realignment committee has been trying to come up with classifications to make state titles more Equitable between Northern and Southern Nevada large-class schools.

That effort was delayed again at Thursday’s board of control meeting and will be examined again in the next couple of weeks and presented for a vote by the board of control in early March.

There are a few proposals possible for realignment, including having three large-school classes — 5A I, 5A II and 5A III.

Donnie Nelson, the executive director of the NIAA, said the next realignment, for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years, will begin much sooner than this current realignment, possibly as soon as this summer/fall, to avoid these last- minute delays.

“I’ve got to let the realignment committee know, ‘Let’s go. Bring the proposals together, Let’s figure it out. We’ve got to narrow it down,'” Nelson said of the realignment this year. “No more than three (proposals).”

The South 5A representative said the schools there are no longer concerned about which class the North teams play in.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, Douglas school administrators spoke during the public comment portion about moving to the Class 3A in football only, because the Tigers have struggled badly in recent seasons, being outscored, by an average score of 41-13 over the past six seasons .

Depending on how the new alignment shakes out, the Tigers could be in a proposed Class 5A III, along with some current Class 3A schools.

“Douglas is an active situation, for football,” Nelson said. “Douglas could be placed anywhere.”

There was some discussion about how the board denied Dayton’s request to move out of the 3A for several years, before relenting in December and allowing the Dust Devils to play as an independent in the 2A.

Rollins Stallworth, the president of the board of control, as well as the director of student activities for the Washoe County School District, and a former football Coach at Hug, was Adamant that the current North 5A football schools all want to be in the Class 4A. The 4A is made up only of Las Vegas schools, for now.

They said most of the top five or six South 5A schools, not just Gorman, would beat all the current North 5A football teams.

The delay in realignment means coaches in Nevada won’t be able to schedule games against out-of-state teams yet, during their bye weeks, until they know what league games they will have to schedule.

In volleyball, in the past 11 years, the south has won 10 large-school state titles. In boys basketball, the south has won 11. In girls basketball and soccer, the south has won eight of the past 11 state titles.

In baseball, the southern large schools have won 11 state titles in the past 11 state tournaments; the south has won eight of the past 11 large-school state softball tournaments. In wrestling, the south has won nine of the past 11.

State Tournaments: Due to the delay in football realignment, the state tournament format will also be delayed in that sport, as well as cross country, although Nelson said there is plenty of time to get that planned.

There has been a proposal to reduce the number of team Qualifiers in cross country.

Football and cross country state tournament formats will be finalized at the April meeting.

Athlete physicals: Students who want to participate in athletics will have to get a physical exam every year starting in July, instead of the current rule of only being required before the freshman and junior seasons.

A physical exam is good for a year.

Nelson said that change has been in discussion for the past six months and is not related to the recent death of an athlete in a flag football game in Las Vegas.

Jim Krajewski covers college, high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps. Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com.