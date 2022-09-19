High school football rankings released Entering Week 6

OHIO — The latest state polls were released with the OHSAA high school football regular season halfway completed.

School, (first place votes), record, (total points).

Division I

1. Cincinnati Moeller (18) 5-0 (202)

2. Centerville (2) 5-0 (154)

3. West Chester Lakota West (1) 5-0 (147)

4. Lakewood St. Edward 4-1 (132)

5. Springfield 4-0 (105)

6. Dublin Jerome 5-0 (89)

7. Cincinnati Elder 4-1 (86)

8. Fairfield 5-0 (75)

9. Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-1 (32)

10. Cleveland Heights 5-0 (27)

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina (20), Cincinnati Princeton (18), Gahanna Lincoln (13), New Albany (13), Springboro (12) and Grove City (12).

Division II

1. Akron Hoban (11) 5-0 (193)

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 5-0 (127)

3. Massillon Washington 4-1 (114)

Medina Highland 5-0 (114)

5. Xenia (1) 5-0 (88)

6. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 (85)

7. Uniontown Lake 5-0 (78)

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 4-1 (68)

9. Austintown-Fitch 5-0 (58)

10. Macedonia Nordonia 5-0 (39)

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross (35), Painesville Riverside (34), Avon (30), Hudson (28), Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (24) and Piqua (12).

Division III

1. Hamilton Badin (13) 5-0 (198)

2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 (149)

3. Chardon (4) 4-1 (140)

4. Youngstown Chaney (1) 5-0 (119)

5. Canfield (1) 4-1 (86)

6. Granville 5-0 (75)

7. Mount Orab Western Brown 4-1 (51)

8. Bellbrook (1) 4-1 (49)

9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 5-0 (41)

10. Dresden Tri-Valley 4-1 (40)

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Ursuline (34), Tallmadge (29), New Richmond (27), Wapakoneta (26) and Tiffin Columbian (22).

Division IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 5-0 (190)

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 5-0 (168)

3. Steubenville (1) 5-0 (151)

4. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 5-0 (138)

5. Girard 5-0 (107)

6. Van Wert 4-1 (87)

7. Beloit West Branch 4-1 (65)

8. Chillicothe Unioto 5-0 (54)

9. Sandusky Perkins 4-1 (32)

10. Columbus East 4-0 (28)

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Lexington (23), Gallipolis Gallia Academy (20), Springfield Shawnee (17), Elyria Catholic (15) and Bellevue (13).

Division V

1. Ironton (8) 5-0 (173)

2. Coldwater (7) 5-0 (161)

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-0 (116)

4. Liberty Center (2) 5-0 (101)

5. Canfield S. Range (1) 5-0 (94)

6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 5-0 (87)

7. Milton-Union 5-0 (77)

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 5-0 (57)

9. Chillicothe Zane Trace 5-0 (44)

10. Cincinnati Madeira 5-0 (34)

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perry (32), Jamestown Greeneview (26), Pemberville Eastwood (23), Navarre Fairless (21), Belmont Union Local (17), Germantown Valley View (17), Springfield Northeastern (15), Brookville (15), West Lafayette Ridgewood (13) and Barnesville (12).

Division VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 5-0 (201)

2. Kirtland (6) 5-0 (182)

3. Carey 5-0 (134)

4. Beverly Fort Frye 5-0 (129)

5. Versailles 4-1 (95)

6. Mogadore 5-0 (90)

7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 (71)

8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-0 (67)

9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 5-0 (62)

10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 (49)

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia Station Columbia (24) and New Madison Tri-Village (13).

Division VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (18) 5-0 (206)

2. Springfield Catholic Central (2) 5-0 (129)

3. New Bremen 4-1 (122)

4. Antwerp 5-0 (100

5. Newark Catholic (1) 2-1 (93)

6. Lowellville 5-0 (84)

7. Mechanicsburg 4-1 (57)

8. Arlington 5-0 (52)

9. Salineville Southern 5-0 (50)

10. McComb 4-1 (42)

Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin Furnace Green (40), Waynesfield-Goshen (37), Danville (34), Ansonia (33) and Caldwell (22).