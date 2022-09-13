HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL | News, Sports, Jobs

Associated Press

Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 4-0 186

2. Cincinnati Moeller (4) 4-0 165

3. Centerville (1) 4-0 115

4. West Chester Lakota West 4-0 112

5. Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-0 93

6. Springfield (1) 3-0 73

7. Cincinnati Elder 3-1 67

8. Cincinnati Princeton 4-0 60

(road) New Albany 4-0 60

10. Fairfield 4-0 50

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 38. Clayton Northmont 36. Cleveland Heights 15.

DIVISION II

1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10) 4-0 152

2. Akron Hoban (5) 4-0 133

3. Medina Highland (1) 4-0 124

4. Xenia (1) 4-0 91

5. Kings Mills Kings 4-0 80

6. Uniontown Lake 4-0 66

7. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 3-1 58

8. Macedonia Nordonia (1) 4-0 55

9. Austintown-Fitch 4-0 53

10. Massillon Washington 3-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 44. Fremont Ross 43. North Ridgeville (1) 28. Hudson 27. Dover 27. Avon 23. Painesville Riverside 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (12) 4-0 171

2. Canfield (2) 4-0 152

3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 4-0 124

4. Chardon (3) 3-1,112

5. Granville (1) 4-0 103

6. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 4-0 56

7. Youngstown Chaney 4-0 39

8. Bellbrook 3-1 37

9. Tallmadge 3-1 30

10. Tiffin Columbian 3-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Richmond 24. Wapakoneta 21. Mount Orab Western Brown 21. Youngstown Ursuline 17. Aurora 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13. Columbus South 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 4-0 180

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (6) 4-0 158

3. Millersburg West Holmes 4-0 121

4. Steubenville (1) 4-0 111

5. New Lexington 4-0 93

6. Girard 4-0 86

7. Beloit West Branch 3-1 46

8. Chillicothe Unioto 4-0 38

9. Dayton Northridge 4-0 31

10. Columbus East 3-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Van Wert 28. Sandusky Perkins 25. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 23. Bellevue 14. Elyria Catholic 12. Reading 12.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (10) 4-0 165

2. Ironton (5) 4-0 147

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 4-0 115

4. Canfield S.Range 4-0 86

5. Liberty Center 4-0 69

6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 4-0 64

7. Milton-Union (1) 4-0 62

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 4-0 34

9. Archbold 4-0 32

10. Huron 4-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 25. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Perry 18. Richwood North Union 14. Wheelersburg 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10) 4-0 171

2. Kirtland (7) 4-0 165

3. Carey (1) 4-0 125

4. Beverly Fort Frye 4-0 112

5. Ashland Crestview 4-0 70

6. Mogadore 4-0 66

7. Versailles 3-1 60

8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 4-0 49

9. Rootstown 4-0 42

10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 4-0 31

10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-0 31st

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 19. Columbia Station Columbia 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9) 4-0 164

2. Mechanicsburg (5) 4-0 157

3. New Bremen (2) 4-0 120

4. Newark Catholic (2) 2-0 102

5. Toronto 4-0 80

6. Arlington 4-0 71

7. Hannibal River 4-0 46

8. Ansonia 4-0 39

9. Springfield Catholic Central 4-0 31

10. Salineville Southern 4-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgerton 19. Antwerp 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Caldwell 15. Convoy Crestview 13. Lowellville 13.