High school football playoffs: Start dates, bracket updates in every state in 2022
High school playoff football begins in several more states this week, so we’re updating our state-by-state look at playoff and Championship start dates.
Alaska’s high school football season is already in the books, and several states are well into their postseason schedule.
Going alphabetically from Alabama to Wyoming, here’s the skinny on each state’s (and one district’s) playoff schedule. Check back for updates with links to playoff brackets as they are released.
Alabama
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Nov. 17 at Cramton Bowl; Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Auburn University
Alabama playoff brackets
Alaska
Playoffs started: Oct. 7
State championships: Completed Oct. 21
Arizona
Playoffs start: Oct. 21 (1A); Nov. 4 (3A, 2A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A, 4A); Nov. 25 (Open Division)
State championships: Nov. 12 (1A); Nov. 26 (3A, 2A); December 9 (5A, 4A); December 10 (Open, 6A)
Arizona playoff brackets
Arkansas
Playoffs start: Nov. 11
State championships: Dec. 1-3
California
Central Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
Central Section brackets
Central Coast Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 11-12
LA City Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
LA City Section brackets
North Coast Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 11-12
Northern Section
Playoffs start: Oct. 28 (11-man); Nov. 10 (8-man)
Oakland Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 18
Sac-Joaquin Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
Sac-Joaquin brackets
San Francisco Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 17
San Diego Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
San Diego brackets
Southern Section
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
Southern Section brackets
State Playoffs
Regional Bowl Championships (North/South): Dec. 2-3
State Championship Bowl Games: Dec. 9-10
Colorado
Playoffs start: Nov. 5
State championships: Nov. 26 (2A, 1A, A8, A6); December 3 (5A, 4A, 3A)
Connecticut
Playoffs start: Nov. 29
State championships: Dec. 10
Delaware
Playoffs start: Nov. 18
State championships: Dec. 11
Florida
Playoffs start: Nov. 11
State championships: Dec. 8-10 a.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee; December 15-17 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale
Georgia
Playoffs start: Nov. 11
State championships: Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State University
Hawaii
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Idaho
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Idaho playoff brackets
Illinois
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Nov. 25-26 at the University of Illinois
Illinois playoff brackets
Indiana
Playoffs start: Oct. 21 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); October 28 (6A)
State championships: Nov. 25-26
Indiana football brackets
Iowa
Playoffs start: Oct. 21 (2A, 1A, A, 8-Player); October 28 (5A, 4A, 3A)
State championships: Nov. 17-18
Kansas
Playoffs start: Oct. 27
State championships: Nov. 26
Kentucky
Playoffs start: Nov. 3-5
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Louisiana
Playoffs start: Nov. 10
State championships: Dec. 9-10 at the Superdome
Reputation
Playoffs start: Oct. 21 (8-Man Small); October 28 (B, C, 8-Man Large); Nov. 4 (A, D)
State championships: Nov. 12 (8-Man); Nov. 19 (A, B, C, D)
Maryland
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Dec. 1-3
Massachusetts
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: TBD
Michigan
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Nov. 18-19 (8-man); Nov. 25-26 (11-man) at Ford Field
Michigan playoff brackets
Minnesota
Playoffs start: Nov. 10
State championships: Dec. 2-3 at US Bank Stadium
Minnesota playoff brackets
Mississippi
Mississippi High School Activities Association
Playoffs start: Nov. 4 (4A, 3A, 2A); Nov. 11 (6A, 5A, 1A)
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Midsouth Association of Independent Schools
Playoffs start: Oct. 28 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A); Nov. 4 (6A)
State championships: Nov. 17-19
Mississippi playoff brackets
Missouri
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Nov. 26 (Class 6); December 1-3 (Class 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 8-man)
Missouri playoff brackets
Montana
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Nebraska
Playoffs start: Oct. 20 (D1, D2); October 28 (A, B, C1, C2, D6)
State championships: Nov. 21-22 at the University of Nebraska
Nebraska playoff brackets
Nevada
Playoffs start: Oct. 27-29 (5A, 4A, 3A); Nov. 4-5 (2A, 1A)
State championships: Nov. 18-19
New Hampshire
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Nov. 11 or 12 (Division III, Division IV); Nov. 18 or 19 (Division I, Division II)
New Jersey
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Dec. 3-4
New Mexico
Playoffs start: Oct. 22 (8-man, 6-man); October 29 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A)
State championships: Nov. 12 (8-man, 6-man); Nov. 19 (2A); Nov. 26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A)
New York
Catholic High School League
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Long Island
Playoffs start: Nov. 11
State championships: Nov. 25-27)
New York State Public High School Association
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Dec. 2-4
North Carolina
North Carolina High School Athletic Association
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Dec. 9-10
North Carolina Association of Independent Schools
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Nov. 18
North Carolina brackets
North Dakota
Playoffs start: Oct. 15 (9-Man); October 22 (11B); October 28 (11AA & 11A)
State championships: Nov. 11 at the Fargodome
Ohio
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Ohio playoff brackets
Oklahoma
Playoffs start: Nov. 11
State championships: Dec. 1-3 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, C); December 10 (2A, A, B)
Oregon
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Nov. 18 or 19 (1A 6-man); Nov. 25-26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A 8-man)
Oregon playoff brackets
Pennsylvania
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Dec. 8-10 at Cumberland Valley High School
Pennsylvania playoff brackets
Rhode Island
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Nov. 18-19
South Carolina
South Carolina High School League
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Dec. 1-3
South Carolina Independent School Association
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Nov. 18-19
South Carolina brackets
South Dakota
Playoffs start: Oct. 20 (11B, 9-man); October 27 (11AAA, 11AA, 11A)
State championships: Nov. 10-12 at the DakotaDome
Tennessee
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
Championships — December 1-3 at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Texas
Playoffs start: Nov. 11
State championships: Dec. 1-3; December 14-17 at AT&T Stadium
Utah
Playoffs start: Oct. 21
State championships: Nov. 11-12 (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A)
Vermont
Playoffs start: Oct. 29-30
State championships: Nov. 13
Virginia
Playoffs start: Nov. 11-12
State championships: Dec. 10
Washington
Playoffs start: Nov. 4
State championships: Dec. 3
Washington playoff brackets
Washington, DC
Playoffs start: Nov. 11-12
State championships: Nov. 26 (A); December 3 (AA)
West Virginia
Playoffs start: Nov. 10-11
State championships: Dec. 1-2
Badger State
Playoffs start: Oct. 21
State championships: Nov. 17-18 at the University of Wisconsin
Wyoming
Playoffs start: Oct. 28
State championships: Nov. 11-12 at the University of Wyoming
