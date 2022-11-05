High school football playoffs: Start dates, bracket updates in every state in 2022

Photo by Mike Cook

High school playoff football begins in several more states this week, so we’re updating our state-by-state look at playoff and Championship start dates.

Alaska’s high school football season is already in the books, and several states are well into their postseason schedule.

Going alphabetically from Alabama to Wyoming, here’s the skinny on each state’s (and one district’s) playoff schedule. Check back for updates with links to playoff brackets as they are released.

Alabama

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Nov. 17 at Cramton Bowl; Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Auburn University

Alabama playoff brackets

Alaska

Playoffs started: Oct. 7

State championships: Completed Oct. 21

Arizona

Playoffs start: Oct. 21 (1A); Nov. 4 (3A, 2A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A, 4A); Nov. 25 (Open Division)

State championships: Nov. 12 (1A); Nov. 26 (3A, 2A); December 9 (5A, 4A); December 10 (Open, 6A)

Arizona playoff brackets

Arkansas

Playoffs start: Nov. 11

State championships: Dec. 1-3

California

Central Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

Central Section brackets

Central Coast Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 11-12

LA City Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

LA City Section brackets

North Coast Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 11-12

Northern Section

Playoffs start: Oct. 28 (11-man); Nov. 10 (8-man)

Oakland Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 18

Sac-Joaquin Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

Sac-Joaquin brackets

San Francisco Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 17

San Diego Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

San Diego brackets

Southern Section

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

Southern Section brackets

State Playoffs

Regional Bowl Championships (North/South): Dec. 2-3

State Championship Bowl Games: Dec. 9-10

Colorado

Playoffs start: Nov. 5

State championships: Nov. 26 (2A, 1A, A8, A6); December 3 (5A, 4A, 3A)

Connecticut

Playoffs start: Nov. 29

State championships: Dec. 10

Delaware

Playoffs start: Nov. 18

State championships: Dec. 11

Florida

Playoffs start: Nov. 11

State championships: Dec. 8-10 a.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee; December 15-17 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Georgia

Playoffs start: Nov. 11

State championships: Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State University

Hawaii

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Idaho

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Idaho playoff brackets

Illinois

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Nov. 25-26 at the University of Illinois

Illinois playoff brackets

Indiana

Playoffs start: Oct. 21 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); October 28 (6A)

State championships: Nov. 25-26

Indiana football brackets

Iowa

Playoffs start: Oct. 21 (2A, 1A, A, 8-Player); October 28 (5A, 4A, 3A)

State championships: Nov. 17-18

Kansas

Playoffs start: Oct. 27

State championships: Nov. 26

Kentucky

Playoffs start: Nov. 3-5

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Louisiana

Playoffs start: Nov. 10

State championships: Dec. 9-10 at the Superdome

Playoffs start: Oct. 21 (8-Man Small); October 28 (B, C, 8-Man Large); Nov. 4 (A, D)

State championships: Nov. 12 (8-Man); Nov. 19 (A, B, C, D)

Maryland

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Massachusetts

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: TBD

Michigan

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Nov. 18-19 (8-man); Nov. 25-26 (11-man) at Ford Field

Michigan playoff brackets

Minnesota

Playoffs start: Nov. 10

State championships: Dec. 2-3 at US Bank Stadium

Minnesota playoff brackets

Mississippi

Mississippi High School Activities Association

Playoffs start: Nov. 4 (4A, 3A, 2A); Nov. 11 (6A, 5A, 1A)

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Midsouth Association of Independent Schools

Playoffs start: Oct. 28 (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A); Nov. 4 (6A)

State championships: Nov. 17-19

Mississippi playoff brackets

Missouri

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Nov. 26 (Class 6); December 1-3 (Class 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 8-man)

Missouri playoff brackets

Montana

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Nebraska

Playoffs start: Oct. 20 (D1, D2); October 28 (A, B, C1, C2, D6)

State championships: Nov. 21-22 at the University of Nebraska

Nebraska playoff brackets

Nevada

Playoffs start: Oct. 27-29 (5A, 4A, 3A); Nov. 4-5 (2A, 1A)

State championships: Nov. 18-19

New Hampshire

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Nov. 11 or 12 (Division III, Division IV); Nov. 18 or 19 (Division I, Division II)

New Jersey

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Dec. 3-4

New Mexico

Playoffs start: Oct. 22 (8-man, 6-man); October 29 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A)

State championships: Nov. 12 (8-man, 6-man); Nov. 19 (2A); Nov. 26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A)

New York

Catholic High School League

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Long Island

Playoffs start: Nov. 11

State championships: Nov. 25-27)

New York State Public High School Association

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Dec. 2-4

North Carolina

North Carolina High School Athletic Association

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Dec. 9-10

North Carolina Association of Independent Schools

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Nov. 18

North Carolina brackets

North Dakota

Playoffs start: Oct. 15 (9-Man); October 22 (11B); October 28 (11AA & 11A)

State championships: Nov. 11 at the Fargodome

Ohio

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Ohio playoff brackets

Oklahoma

Playoffs start: Nov. 11

State championships: Dec. 1-3 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, C); December 10 (2A, A, B)

Oregon

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Nov. 18 or 19 (1A 6-man); Nov. 25-26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A 8-man)

Oregon playoff brackets

Pennsylvania

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Dec. 8-10 at Cumberland Valley High School

Pennsylvania playoff brackets

Rhode Island

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Nov. 18-19

South Carolina

South Carolina High School League

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Dec. 1-3

South Carolina Independent School Association

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Nov. 18-19

South Carolina brackets

South Dakota

Playoffs start: Oct. 20 (11B, 9-man); October 27 (11AAA, 11AA, 11A)

State championships: Nov. 10-12 at the DakotaDome

Tennessee

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

Championships — December 1-3 at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga

Texas

Playoffs start: Nov. 11

State championships: Dec. 1-3; December 14-17 at AT&T Stadium

Utah

Playoffs start: Oct. 21

State championships: Nov. 11-12 (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A)

Vermont

Playoffs start: Oct. 29-30

State championships: Nov. 13

Virginia

Playoffs start: Nov. 11-12

State championships: Dec. 10

Washington

Playoffs start: Nov. 4

State championships: Dec. 3

Washington playoff brackets

Washington, DC

Playoffs start: Nov. 11-12

State championships: Nov. 26 (A); December 3 (AA)

West Virginia

Playoffs start: Nov. 10-11

State championships: Dec. 1-2

Badger State

Playoffs start: Oct. 21

State championships: Nov. 17-18 at the University of Wisconsin

Wyoming

Playoffs start: Oct. 28

State championships: Nov. 11-12 at the University of Wyoming