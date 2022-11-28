High school football playoffs: 2022 state championship start dates, bracket updates

Photo by Samuel Mfinanga

Another week, another slate of state championship games in high school football.

Among the states that will crown high school football champions this weekend are Oregon, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Iowa and Idaho are among the states that finished last week, while Nebraska wrapped up earlier this week and Alaska finished last month.

State Championships aside, there’s no bigger game this weekend on a national level than Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in California, which will be televised nationally.

Going alphabetically from Alabama to Wyoming, here’s an update on all 50 states’ (plus one district’s) Championship game dates, plus updated playoff brackets where available.

Alabama

State championships: Nov. 17 at Cramton Bowl; Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Auburn University

Alabama playoff brackets

Alaska

State championships: Completed Oct. 21

Arizona

Playoffs start: Nov. 18 (6A, 5A, 4A); Nov. 25 (Open Division)

State championships: Nov. 12 (1A); Nov. 26 (3A, 2A); December 9 (5A, 4A); December 10 (Open, 6A)

Arizona playoff brackets

Arkansas

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Arkansas playoff brackets

California

Central Section

Central Section brackets

Central Coast Section

Central Coast brackets

LA City Section

LA City Section brackets

North Coast Section

North Coast brackets

Northern Section

Northern Section brackets

Oakland Section

Playoffs started: Nov. 18

Sac-Joaquin Section

Sac-Joaquin brackets

San Francisco Section

Championship game: Completed Nov. 24

San Diego Section

San Diego brackets

Southern Section

Southern Section brackets

State Playoffs

Regional Bowl Championships (North/South): Dec. 2-3

State Championship Bowl Games: Dec. 9-10

Colorado

State championships: Nov. 26 (2A, 1A, A8, A6); December 3 (5A, 4A, 3A)

Connecticut

Playoffs start: Nov. 29

State championships: Dec. 10

Delaware

State championships: Dec. 11

Florida

State championships: Dec. 8-10 a.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee; December 15-17 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Florida playoff brackets

Georgia

State championships: Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State University

Georgia playoff brackets

Hawaii

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Idaho

State championships: Completed Nov. 18-19

Idaho playoff brackets

Illinois

State championships: Nov. 25-26 at the University of Illinois

Illinois playoff brackets

Indiana

State championships: Nov. 25-26

Indiana football brackets

Iowa

State championships: Completed Nov. 17-18

Iowa playoff brackets

Kansas

State championships: Nov. 26

Kansas playoff brackets

Kentucky

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Louisiana

State championships: Dec. 9-10 at the Superdome

Louisiana playoff brackets

Reputation

State championships: Nov. 12 (8-Man); Nov. 19 (A, B, C, D)

Maryland

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Massachusetts

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Michigan

State championships: Nov. 18-19 (8-man); Nov. 25-26 (11-man) at Ford Field

Michigan playoff brackets

Minnesota

State championships: Dec. 2-3 at US Bank Stadium

Minnesota playoff brackets

Mississippi

Mississippi High School Activities Association

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Midsouth Association of Independent Schools

State championships: Completed Nov. 17-19

Mississippi playoff brackets

Missouri

State championships: Nov. 26 (Class 6); December 1-3 (Class 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 8-man)

Missouri playoff brackets

Montana

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Nebraska

State championships: Completed Nov. 21-22

Nebraska playoff brackets

Nevada

State championships: Nov. 18-19

New Hampshire

State championships: Nov. 19 (Division II) and Nov. 26 (Division I)

New Jersey

State championships: Dec. 3-4

New Mexico

State championships: Nov. 12 (8-man, 6-man); Nov. 19 (2A); Nov. 26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A)

New York

Catholic High School League

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Long Island

State championships: Nov. 25-27

New York State Public High School Association

State championships: Dec. 2-4

North Carolina

North Carolina High School Athletic Association

State championships: Dec. 9-10

North Carolina Association of Independent Schools

State championships: Nov. 18

North Carolina brackets

North Dakota

State championships: Nov. 11 at the Fargodome

Ohio

State championships: Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Ohio playoff brackets

Oklahoma

State championships: Dec. 1-3 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, C); December 10 (2A, A, B)

Oregon

State championships: Nov. 25-26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A 8-man)

Oregon playoff brackets

Pennsylvania

State championships: Dec. 8-10 at Cumberland Valley High School

Pennsylvania playoff brackets

Rhode Island

State championships: Nov. 18-19

South Carolina

South Carolina High School League

State championships: Dec. 1-3

South Carolina Independent School Association

State championships: Nov. 18-19

South Carolina brackets

South Dakota

State championships: Nov. 10-12 at the DakotaDome

Tennessee

State championships: Dec. 1-3 at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga

Texas

State championships: Dec. 1-3; December 14-17 at AT&T Stadium

Texas playoff brackets

Utah

State championships: Nov. 11-12 (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A)

Utah playoff brackets

Vermont

State championships: Nov. 13

Virginia

State championships: Dec. 10

Washington

State championships: Dec. 3

Washington playoff brackets

Washington, DC

State championships: Nov. 26 (A); December 3 (AA)

West Virginia

State championships: Dec. 1-2

Badger State

State championships: Nov. 17-18 at the University of Wisconsin

Wisconsin playoff brackets

Wyoming

State championships: Nov. 11-12 at the University of Wyoming