High school football playoffs: 2022 state championship start dates, bracket updates
Another week, another slate of state championship games in high school football.
Among the states that will crown high school football champions this weekend are Oregon, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
Iowa and Idaho are among the states that finished last week, while Nebraska wrapped up earlier this week and Alaska finished last month.
State Championships aside, there’s no bigger game this weekend on a national level than Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in California, which will be televised nationally.
Going alphabetically from Alabama to Wyoming, here’s an update on all 50 states’ (plus one district’s) Championship game dates, plus updated playoff brackets where available.
Alabama
State championships: Nov. 17 at Cramton Bowl; Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Auburn University
Alabama playoff brackets
Alaska
State championships: Completed Oct. 21
Arizona
Playoffs start: Nov. 18 (6A, 5A, 4A); Nov. 25 (Open Division)
State championships: Nov. 12 (1A); Nov. 26 (3A, 2A); December 9 (5A, 4A); December 10 (Open, 6A)
Arizona playoff brackets
Arkansas
State championships: Dec. 1-3
Arkansas playoff brackets
California
Central Section
Central Section brackets
Central Coast Section
Central Coast brackets
LA City Section
LA City Section brackets
North Coast Section
North Coast brackets
Northern Section
Northern Section brackets
Oakland Section
Playoffs started: Nov. 18
Sac-Joaquin Section
Sac-Joaquin brackets
San Francisco Section
Championship game: Completed Nov. 24
San Diego Section
San Diego brackets
Southern Section
Southern Section brackets
State Playoffs
Regional Bowl Championships (North/South): Dec. 2-3
State Championship Bowl Games: Dec. 9-10
Colorado
State championships: Nov. 26 (2A, 1A, A8, A6); December 3 (5A, 4A, 3A)
Connecticut
Playoffs start: Nov. 29
State championships: Dec. 10
Delaware
State championships: Dec. 11
Florida
State championships: Dec. 8-10 a.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee; December 15-17 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale
Florida playoff brackets
Georgia
State championships: Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State University
Georgia playoff brackets
Hawaii
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Idaho
State championships: Completed Nov. 18-19
Idaho playoff brackets
Illinois
State championships: Nov. 25-26 at the University of Illinois
Illinois playoff brackets
Indiana
State championships: Nov. 25-26
Indiana football brackets
Iowa
State championships: Completed Nov. 17-18
Iowa playoff brackets
Kansas
State championships: Nov. 26
Kansas playoff brackets
Kentucky
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Louisiana
State championships: Dec. 9-10 at the Superdome
Louisiana playoff brackets
Reputation
State championships: Nov. 12 (8-Man); Nov. 19 (A, B, C, D)
Maryland
State championships: Dec. 1-3
Massachusetts
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Michigan
State championships: Nov. 18-19 (8-man); Nov. 25-26 (11-man) at Ford Field
Michigan playoff brackets
Minnesota
State championships: Dec. 2-3 at US Bank Stadium
Minnesota playoff brackets
Mississippi
Mississippi High School Activities Association
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Midsouth Association of Independent Schools
State championships: Completed Nov. 17-19
Mississippi playoff brackets
Missouri
State championships: Nov. 26 (Class 6); December 1-3 (Class 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 8-man)
Missouri playoff brackets
Montana
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Nebraska
State championships: Completed Nov. 21-22
Nebraska playoff brackets
Nevada
State championships: Nov. 18-19
New Hampshire
State championships: Nov. 19 (Division II) and Nov. 26 (Division I)
New Jersey
State championships: Dec. 3-4
New Mexico
State championships: Nov. 12 (8-man, 6-man); Nov. 19 (2A); Nov. 26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A)
New York
Catholic High School League
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Long Island
State championships: Nov. 25-27
New York State Public High School Association
State championships: Dec. 2-4
North Carolina
North Carolina High School Athletic Association
State championships: Dec. 9-10
North Carolina Association of Independent Schools
State championships: Nov. 18
North Carolina brackets
North Dakota
State championships: Nov. 11 at the Fargodome
Ohio
State championships: Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Ohio playoff brackets
Oklahoma
State championships: Dec. 1-3 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, C); December 10 (2A, A, B)
Oregon
State championships: Nov. 25-26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A 8-man)
Oregon playoff brackets
Pennsylvania
State championships: Dec. 8-10 at Cumberland Valley High School
Pennsylvania playoff brackets
Rhode Island
State championships: Nov. 18-19
South Carolina
South Carolina High School League
State championships: Dec. 1-3
South Carolina Independent School Association
State championships: Nov. 18-19
South Carolina brackets
South Dakota
State championships: Nov. 10-12 at the DakotaDome
Tennessee
State championships: Dec. 1-3 at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Texas
State championships: Dec. 1-3; December 14-17 at AT&T Stadium
Texas playoff brackets
Utah
State championships: Nov. 11-12 (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A)
Utah playoff brackets
Vermont
State championships: Nov. 13
Virginia
State championships: Dec. 10
Washington
State championships: Dec. 3
Washington playoff brackets
Washington, DC
State championships: Nov. 26 (A); December 3 (AA)
West Virginia
State championships: Dec. 1-2
Badger State
State championships: Nov. 17-18 at the University of Wisconsin
Wisconsin playoff brackets
Wyoming
State championships: Nov. 11-12 at the University of Wyoming
.