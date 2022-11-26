High school football Playoffs 2022: Raines-Bolles regional final

The word came in for Kavon Miller, and he knew right away that his Friday night was about to get a lot more eventful.

“When I heard it was the play coming, I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Miller said.

A cornerback, taking a snap on offense. Running. And jumping. And throwing.

One jump pass for Bolles football, and one Bulldog leap to a fourth consecutive final four.

With a little help from an improbable jump pass, a Sterling rushing effort by sophomore tailback Ty Neal and another clutch defensive performance, Bolles emerged on top from the revived rivalry against Raines, topping the Vikings 21-14 in Friday night’s Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-2M high school football final.

Continuing a magic month, Miller did a little bit of everything — an interception on defense, a touchdown run on offense, a long kickoff return on special teams and a 36-yard jump-pass to tight end Connor Cox that put the Brakes on a Raines comeback.

Bolles wide receiver Naeem Burroughs (12) strains for extra yards as Raines defensive back Marcel Bowes (6) makes the tackle during an FHSAA Region 1-2M high school football final on November 25, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

For tight end Cox, on the receiving end of the touchdown, the reaction to that jump pass call was different.

“I got excited,” the South Carolina-committed senior said. “I was kind of dreaming a little bit.”

The next chapter of this dream: The Bulldogs (9-4) face a long trip and a tough one, traveling next Friday to Plantation American Heritage near Fort Lauderdale.

JUMP PASS BOOSTS BOLLES

Bolles running back Ty Neal (19) runs against the Raines defensive line during an FHSAA Region 1-2M high school football final on November 25, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

In a struggle worthy of a first-rate Jacksonville football series — Bolles and Raines faced off 11 times between 2011 and 2016, five times in the Playoffs — the Bulldogs added a signature play to the rivalry’s annals.

Powered for most of the night by workhorse tailback Neal (35 carries, 186 yards), Bolles faced third down at the Raines 36 when head Coach Matt Toblin, now a state semifinalist in each of his four Bolles years, called for a play the team hasn’t been used all year.

