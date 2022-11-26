High school football Playoffs 2022: Raines-Bolles regional final

The word came in for Kavon Miller, and he knew right away that his Friday night was about to get a lot more eventful.

“When I heard it was the play coming, I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Miller said.

A cornerback, taking a snap on offense. Running. And jumping. And throwing.

One jump pass for Bolles football, and one Bulldog leap to a fourth consecutive final four.

With a little help from an improbable jump pass, a Sterling rushing effort by sophomore tailback Ty Neal and another clutch defensive performance, Bolles emerged on top from the revived rivalry against Raines, topping the Vikings 21-14 in Friday night’s Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-2M high school football final.

Continuing a magic month, Miller did a little bit of everything — an interception on defense, a touchdown run on offense, a long kickoff return on special teams and a 36-yard jump-pass to tight end Connor Cox that put the Brakes on a Raines comeback.

For tight end Cox, on the receiving end of the touchdown, the reaction to that jump pass call was different.

“I got excited,” the South Carolina-committed senior said. “I was kind of dreaming a little bit.”

The next chapter of this dream: The Bulldogs (9-4) face a long trip and a tough one, traveling next Friday to Plantation American Heritage near Fort Lauderdale.

JUMP PASS BOOSTS BOLLES

In a struggle worthy of a first-rate Jacksonville football series — Bolles and Raines faced off 11 times between 2011 and 2016, five times in the Playoffs — the Bulldogs added a signature play to the rivalry’s annals.

Powered for most of the night by workhorse tailback Neal (35 carries, 186 yards), Bolles faced third down at the Raines 36 when head Coach Matt Toblin, now a state semifinalist in each of his four Bolles years, called for a play the team hasn’t been used all year.

“It’s a credit to Raines’ defense,” Toblin said. “We didn’t feel like we were going to be able to continue to just small-chunk our way down the field. They’re too good and too physical. So Coach [offensive coordinator Aaron] Avery decided we need a chunk play here, so let’s go for it and try to win the game.”

Miller took the direct snap, took a couple of strides towards the line, and lofted the football in a high arc above the trenches.

“I saw Connor just leak out, he was wide open, and I was like, ‘I’m just going to throw the ball and hopefully he catches it and scores,'” Miller said.

Cox was wide open, and although Raines nearly chased him down at the goal line, he stretched the ball across for a 21-7 edge with 7:14 left.

“I’d thought they might at least have someone in the vicinity or whatever, but they left me open and it was a nice pass by Kavon,” said Cox, who gained 62 receiving yards on the night.

RAINES FIGHTS BACK

True to their grand tradition as Jacksonville’s only multiple-time FHSAA public school state champion, Raines fought to the end.

Shut out in the first half, the Vikings (9-3) started the second half with a pair of defensive stops and finally got onto the board when Mark Miller caught a Roman Doles pass in the flat and lunged for the pylon on an 11- yard score.

Raines stepped up on the defensive end, including more than a dozen tackles and a sack by JaMari Whitehead as well as smothering coverage by Kenton Kirkland and junior corner Nicholas Kilpatrick, who broke up three passes.

Even after Cox’s jump-pass score, Raines found the end zone three minutes later on an improbable play when Doles’ pass glanced off the hands of Bolles cornerback Jacob Campen and ricocheted to Ty’ren Randolph to cut the lead with 4:34 remaining.

Mark Miller led the Vikings with 74 rushing yards and Doles fought hard to gain 44.

“Their quarterback scrambles and throws it around, they’re very physical runners,” Toblin said. “That is a very talented group and so I’m just glad we found a way to get out [of the bracket].”

BOLLES DEFENSE STANDS FIRM

Bolles’ defense has now held seven of its last eight opponents to 14 points or fewer, and it came through again. Kavon Miller picked off an overthrow in the first quarter and junior linebacker Trent Carter wrested the ball loose for a fumble in the second.

Raines got the ball back one more time after Randolph’s touchdown, taking possession with 3:07 to go. But tight Bolles coverage forced a three-and-out, and after a Vikings punt, Neal and Miller combined to drain the clock.

Linebackers Carter and Breeland Madison and defensive tackle Garrison Butler congested the ground game all night, as did senior Captain Skyler Malone before he left the game due to an apparent lower leg injury.

The title quest continues for the Bulldogs, now playing their best football of the year after weathering a rocky opening month.

“It’s crazy, it’s amazing,” Cox said. “It’s just amazing leaving this field senior year with a W, and leaving a Legacy here.”

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union.