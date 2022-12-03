High school football Playoffs 2022: Cocoa-Bradford, FHSAA state semifinal

STARKE — Even after watching a two-touchdown lead dwindle to zero, Blake Boda never wavered.

“We’ve been through adversity all year,” Cocoa’s senior quarterback said. “This was nothing different.”

Holding off a Furious comeback from Bradford with help from a career game by wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, Cocoa held on to deny the host Tornadoes 31-21 in Friday night’s Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2S football semifinal.

Running back Anthony Bridgewater rushed for the clinching touchdown inside the final two minutes and Cocoa forced a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers, sealing a trip to Tallahassee’s Gene Cox Stadium for next Friday’s state championship against Hometown top seed Florida High.

Cocoa's Blake Boda (12) throws the ball during the third quarter against Bradford. Cocoa won 31-21 to advance to the Class 2S final.

And Boda, Florida’s leader in passing yardage, lived up to his billing in a near-flawless outing — 19 of 25 for a pair of scores and 324 passing yards.

For the four-time champions, it’s a return trip to the finals, as well as the second consecutive year in which they’ve knocked out a Northeast Florida school in the final four. Last year, they rallied past Bolles in the Class 4A semifinal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button