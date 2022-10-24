High school football playoff seedings set

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – The Section 3 Football playoff seedings and pairings were released Sunday with 7 area teams qualifying for the right to win a Sectional title on the gridiron.

We begin in Class A, where the Carthage Comets are the 6th seed. They will travel to Syracuse to meet 3rd seed West Genesee on Friday night at 6:30 PM.

In Class B, the undefeated Indian River Warriors are the top seed. Indian River will host 8th seed Westhill on Friday night at 7 PM in Philadelphia.

In Class C, the General Brown Lions are the 3rd seed. The Lions will play host to 6th seed Skaneateles on Friday night at 7 PM at Fisher Field in Dexter.

In Class D, the Beaver River Beavers are the 2nd seed. The Beavers will host 7th seed Sherburne Earlville Friday night at 7 PM in Beaver Falls.

Sandy Creek is the 4th seed and hosts 5th seed Mount Markham Friday night.

In 8-Man Football, South Lewis is the 5th seed and travels to the 4th seed West Canada valley Saturday at noon.

Thousand Islands is the 7th seed, they hit the road to meet 2nd seed Frankfort Schuyler Friday night at 7 PM.

The Section 10 seedings and pairings on the gridiron are also set.

In Class B, the OFA Blue Devils are the top seed. OFA will host 4th seed Canton this Friday night in a 7PM start in Ogdensburg.

Also in Class B, the Malone Huskies are the 2nd seed. They host 3rd seed Massena on Saturday at 1:30 PM.

In Class C, Gouverneur is the top seed and will host St. Lawrence Central in the Championship game on Saturday, November 5th at 1:30 in Gouverneur.

