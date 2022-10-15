High school football: Matt Kuczaj’s late heroics lead Wheaton North past Geneva

Wheaton North beat Brother Rice and St. Rita by a combined score of 80-33 in the Class 7A state semifinal and title games last season. That’s two Catholic League powerhouses soundly defeated on the biggest stage.

It’s a new team this season for the Falcons, but that level of excellence and a winning culture is firmly entrenched.

Wheaton North arrived in Geneva on Friday without star linebacker Ross Dansdill, the only familiar name from last year’s state championship team. Dansdill injured his shoulder and is out for the rest of the season.

But the Falcons didn’t miss a beat, winning a thriller 20-13 thanks to two huge plays from wide receiver/defensive back Matt Kuczaj.

The junior caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Max Howser with 5:06 left that wrenched the lead back from Geneva.

Then, on 4th and goal from the 7 he made the defensive play that saved the win. Geneva quarterback Nate Stempowski scrambled left and then right and sent a pass into the corner of the endzone. Kuczaj batted it down, preserving the Falcons’ win with just 2:30 to play.

“Last week we didn’t do a very good job of sticking to routes when the quarterback got out of the pocket,” Kuczaj said. “I knew it was fourth down so I didn’t want to risk getting a pick so I just slapped it out of bounds.”

Howser, a junior, was 8-for-12 passing for 129 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Senior Tyler O’Connor also plays quarterback for Wheaton North, he’s the running option.

O’Connor busted open what had been a dull game with a 48-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. He had 10 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

That score gave the Falcons a 12-3 lead. Geneva answered with a field goal and then Jackson Reyes set up the game’s fun finish with an interception he returned 36 yards for a touchdown to put the Vikings ahead 13-12.

“This team responds,” Howser said. “I believe that we can come back, we have done it before. We have a bunch of dogs that just love football and we are out here for each other.”

Walker Owens had 13 carries for 72 yards for Wheaton North and Luke Beedle added six carries for 44 yards.

“Geneva pushed us right to the end and had a chance to win it and luckily our kids pressured the quarterback and got him out of the pocket,” Wheaton North Coach Joe Wardynski said. “They had to throw on the run and we had good coverage.”

The Vikings (5-3, 3-3) have dropped two consecutive games now. They lost at Batavia last week. But the program is heading in the right direction overall.

Wheaton North strikes first. Tyler O’Connor punches in a one-yard run. Falcons lead Geneva 6-0. Kickoff almost popped me in the head. Tweeting is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/kdz9vNHKT5 — Michael O’Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 15, 2022

Stempowski, a junior, was 8 of 19 passing for 120 yards with two interceptions. He had 13 carries for 49 yards for the Vikings.

Talyn Taylor, a highly-regarded sophomore, had three receptions for 32 yards. Sophomore Troy Velez contributed 13 carries for 49 yards for Geneva.

The Falcons (7-1, 5-2 DuKane) only loss this season was a 22-21 defeat at St. Charles North. They beat Batavia and shut out Providence.

“We will be a tough out in the playoffs,” Wardynski said. “If we go out and play a good game we should be able to hang with most people. We’re a good group, not a great group. But I like our chances.”