High school football game ended, crowd evacuated after shots fired nearby

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed to CBS46 News a shooting occurred near a high school football game being played on Friday evening.

According to officials, Thomson High School was playing against Laney High School when shots rang out. The game was stopped by police and school officials.

Officials released a statement regarding the shooting:

“Due to Gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, the play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney vs. Thomson game this evening. Richmond County School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were en route to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security officers responded to support the safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time. “

There is no official word on whether any injuries were reported. This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

