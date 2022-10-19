High school football: AP Week 9 Illinois high school football rankings
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Loyola (8) (8-0) 98 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (8-0) 91 2
3. York (8-0) 81 3
4. Glenbard West (7-1) 68 4
5. Warren (7-1) 45 5
6. Maine South (6-2) 43 7
7. O’Fallon (7-1) 39 6
8. Plainfield North (8-0) 26 NO
9. Marist (5-3) 20 NO
10. South Elgin (8-0) 13 10
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 9, Glenbrook South 7, Palatine 5, Naperville Central 4, Neuqua Valley 1.
Class 7A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (10) (8-0) 100 1
2. Hersey (8-0) 84 2
3. Prospect (7-1) 73 3
4. St. Rita (6-2) 67 T4
5. St. Charles North (7-1) 62 T4
6. Pekin (8-0) 45 6
7. Wheaton North (7-1) 40 7
8. Jacobs (7-1) 31 8
9. Lake Zurich (7-1) 18 10
(road) Batavia (6-2) 18 9
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 5, Moline 5, Yorkville 2.
Class 6A
School WL Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (6-2) 97 1
2. Simeon (1) (8-0) 89 2
3. Lemont (8-0) 81 3
4. Prairie Ridge (7-1) 69 4
5. Crete-Monee (6-2) 61 5
6. Wauconda (8-0) 49 6
7. Normal West (7-1) 38 8
8. Notre Dame (6-2) 30 9
9. St. Ignatius (6-2) 12 NO
10. Belvidere North (7-1) 10 7
Others receiving votes: Grayslake North 5, Chatham Glenwood 5, Champaign Centennial 2, Antioch 1, Kenwood 1.
Class 5A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Kankakee (8) (7-1) 98 1
2. Sycamore (2) (8-0) 90 2
3. Mahomet-Seymour (8-0) 80 3
4. Morris (7-1) 67 6
5. Highland (7-1) 51 8
6. Morgan Park (7-1) 48 5
7. Peoria (7-1) 46 4
8. Rockford Boylan (7-1) 36 9
9. Sterling (6-2) 19 7
10. Nazareth (4-4) 7 NO
Others receiving votes: Rochelle 4, Providence 3, Glenbard South 1.
Class 4A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (8) (8-0) 96 1
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (8-0) 90 2
3. St. Francis (1) (8-0) 83 3
4. Rochester (7-1) 65 4
5. Joliet Catholic (6-2) 64 5
6. Stillman Valley (8-0) 52 6
7. Carterville (8-0) 39 7
8. Wheaton Academy (7-1) 26 9
9. Macomb (8-0) 25 8
10. Genoa-Kingston (6-2) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbia 3, Breese Central 2, Phillips 1.
Class 3A
School WL Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (8) (7-1) 107 1
2. Reed-Custer (3) (8-0) 100 2
3. Princeton (8-0) 87 3
4. Byron (7-1) 70 4
5. Fairbury Prairie Central (8-0) 68 5
6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (8-0) 55 6
7. Williamsville (7-1) 49 7
8. Seneca (8-0) 33 8
9. Tolono Unity (7-1) 24 9
10. Benton (7-1) 10 NO
Others receiving votes: Eureka 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
Class 2A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (11) (8-0) 110 1st
2. Maroa-Forsyth (8-0) 99 2
3. Wilmington (7-1) 83 5
4. Bismarck-Henning (8-0) 81 3
5. Rockridge (7-1) 62 6
6. Downs Tri-Valley (7-1) 57 7
7. Johnston City (8-0) 37 9
8. Pana (7-1) 31 NO
9. North-Mac (7-1) 20 4
10. Nashville (6-2) 15 10
Others receiving votes: Carmi White County 4, Knoxville 3, Farmington 2, Mercer County 1.
Class 1A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (1) (8-0) 100 2
3. Hope Academy (8-0) 84 4
4. Camp Point Central (8-0) 74 3
5. Athens (7-1) 59 6
6. Fulton (6-2) 49 7
7. Shelbyville (7-1) 36 5
8. Ottawa Marquette (7-1) 33 9
9. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-0) 31 8
10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) 19 NO
Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 3, Carrollton 3, Tuscola 2, St. Bede 2, Red Hill 1.