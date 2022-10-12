High school football: AP Week 8 Illinois high school football rankings
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Loyola (9) (7-0) 108 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (7-0) 101 2
3. York (7-0) 88 3
4. Glenbard West (6-1) 74 4
5. Warren (6-1) 59 5
6. O’Fallon (6-1) 44 6
7. Maine South (5-2) 34 7
8. Neuqua Valley (6-1) 31 8
9. Edwardsville (6-1) 20 9
10. South Elgin (7-0) 15 10
Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Marist 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.
Class 7A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (11) (7-0) 110 1
2. Hersey (7-0) 94 2
3. Prospect (6-1) 76 3
4. St. Charles North (6-1) 66 5
(road) St. Rita (5-2) 66 4
6. Pekin (7-0) 56 6
7. Wheaton North (6-1) 48 7
8. Jacobs (6-1) 36 8
9. Batavia (5-2) 25 9
10. Lake Zurich (6-1) 21 10
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.
Class 6A
School WL Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (11) (5-2) 110 1
2. Simeon (7-0) 96 2
3. Lemont (7-0) 88 3
4. Prairie Ridge (6-1) 73 4
5. Crete-Monee (5-2) 58 5
6. Wauconda (7-0) 54 7
7. Belvidere North (7-0) 45 8
8. Normal West (6-1) 26 10
9. Notre Dame (5-2) 23 9
10. Champaign Centennial (7-0) 14 NO
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.
Class 5A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Kankakee (10) (6-1) 100 1
2. Sycamore (1) (7-0) 96 2
3. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 84 3
4. Peoria (7-0) 81 4
5. Morgan Park (7-0) 68 5
6. Morris (6-1) 53 6
7. Sterling (6-1) 39 8
8. Highland (6-1) 38 7
9. Rockford Boylan (6-1) 27 9
10. Glenbard South (6-1) 13 10
Others receiving votes: Nazareth 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.
Class 4A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (7-0) 107 T1
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (7-0) 97 T1
3. St. Francis (1) (7-0) 92 3
4. Rochester (6-1) 75 5
5. Joliet Catholic (5-2) 63 4
6. Stillman Valley (7-0) 55 6
7. Carterville (7-0) 42 7
8. Macomb (7-0) 32 8
9. Wheaton Academy (6-1) 27 10
10. Breese Central (6-1) 11 NO
Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.
Class 3A
School WL Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (10) (6-1) 115 1
2. Reed-Custer (2) (7-0) 109 2
3. Princeton (7-0) 97 4
4. Byron (6-1) 74 5
5. Fairbury Prairie Central (7-0) 71 6
6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (7-0) 60 7
7. Williamsville (6-1) 49 3
8. Seneca (7-0) 41 9
9. Tolono Unity (6-1) 20 10
10. Eureka (6-1) 19 8
Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.
Class 2A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (7-0) 117 1st
2. Maroa-Forsyth (3) (7-0) 111 2
3. Bismarck-Henning (7-0) 92 3
4. North-Mac (7-0) 84 4
5. Wilmington (6-1) 71 5
6. Rockridge (6-1) 57 6
7. Downs Tri-Valley (6-1) 46 7
8. Carmi White County (7-0) 35 8
9. Johnston City (7-0) 23 9
10. Nashville (5-2) 11 NO
Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.
Class 1A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (7-0) 130 1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (7-0) 114 2nd
3. Camp Point Central (7-0) 98 3
4. Hope Academy (7-0) 96 4
5. Shelbyville (7-0) 74 5
6. Athens (6-1) 53 7
7. Fulton (5-2) 45 8
8. Greenfield-Northwestern (7-0) 39 9
9. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 27 10
10. St. Bede (6-1) 26 6
Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Gilman Iroquois West 1.