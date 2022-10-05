High school football: AP Week 7 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

Class 8A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Loyola (12) (6-0) 129 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (6-0) 118 2

3. York (6-0) 104 4

4. Glenbard West (5-1) 75 3rd

5. Warren (5-1) 69 5

6. O’Fallon (5-1) 53 T6

7. Maine South (4-2) 41 T6

8. Neuqua Valley (5-1) 37 10

9. Edwardsville (5-1) 22 NO

10. South Elgin (6-0) 18 NO

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 16, Glenbrook South 13, Bolingbrook 11, Marist 5, Palatine 4.

Class 7A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (13) (6-0) 130 1

2. Hersey (6-0) 112 2

3. Prospect (5-1) 89 3

4. St. Rita (4-2) 81 4

5. St. Charles North (5-1) 68 7

6. Pekin (6-0) 65 5

7. Wheaton North (5-1) 62 6

8. Jacobs (5-1) 33 9

9. Batavia (4-2) 27 10

10. Lake Zurich (5-1) 17 NO

Others receiving votes: Downers Grove North 12, Geneva 11, Hononegah 7, Brother Rice 1.

Class 6A

School WL Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (11) (4-2) 126 1

2. Simeon (2) (6-0) 115 2

3. Lemont (6-0) 105 3

4. Prairie Ridge (5-1) 83 4

5. Crete-Monee (4-2) 73 5

6. Chatham Glenwood (5-1) 58 7

7. Wauconda (6-0) 50 8

8. Belvidere North (6-0) 39 9

9. Notre Dame (4-2) 22 6

10. Normal West (5-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Champaign Centennial 10, St. Ignatius 8, Kenwood 6, Benet 2.

Class 5A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (10) (5-1) 115 2

2. Sycamore (3) (6-0) 114 3

3. Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) 99 4

4. Peoria (6-0) 96 5

5. Morgan Park (6-0) 74 6

6. Morris (5-1) 71 1

7. Highland (5-1) 46 T8

8. Sterling (5-1) 41 10

9. Rockford Boylan (5-1) 19 NO

10. Glenbard South (5-1) 14 7

Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 9, Mount Vernon 6, Providence 5, Nazareth 4, Centralia 2.

Class 4A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (8) (6-0) 121 1

(road) Richmond-Burton (5) (6-0) 121 2nd

3. St. Francis (6-0) 94 4

4. Joliet Catholic (5-1) 93 3

5. Rochester (5-1) 71 5

6. Stillman Valley (6-0) 70 6

7. Carterville (6-0) 50 8

8. Macomb (6-0) 31 10

9. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) 30 9

10. Wheaton Academy (5-1) 28 7

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 3, Coal City 2, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

School WL Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (7) (5-1) 125 1

2. Reed-Custer (4) (6-0) 123 3

3. Williamsville (2) (6-0) 113 2

4. Princeton (1) (6-0) 105 4

5. Byron (5-1) 75 5

6. Fairbury Prairie Central (6-0) 67 7

7. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (6-0) 61 6

8. Eureka (6-0) 50 8

9. Seneca (6-0) 28 9

10. Tolono Unity (5-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 7.

Class 2A

School WL Pts Prv

1. St. Teresa (12) (6-0) 129 2

2. Maroa-Forsyth (6-0) 110 3

3. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) 92 4

4. North-Mac (6-0) 91 5

5. Wilmington (1) (5-1) 83 1

6. Rockridge (5-1) 62 6

7. Downs Tri-Valley (5-1) 56 7

8. Carmi White County (6-0) 40 9

9. Johnston City (6-0) 21 10

10. Pana (5-1) 9 NO

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 8, Mercer County 5, Knoxville 5, Clifton Central 3, Nashville 1.

Class 1A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (14) (6-0) 140 1

2. Colfax Ridgeview (6-0) 108 2nd

3. Camp Point Central (6-0) 102 T3

4. Hope Academy (6-0) 99 T3

5. Shelbyville (6-0) 72 6

6. St. Bede (6-0) 71 7

7. Athens (5-1) 56 5

8. Fulton (4-2) 40 T8

9. Greenfield-Northwestern (6-0) 36 T8

10. Ottawa Marquette (5-1) 31 10

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 8, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 7.