High school football: AP Week 6 Illinois high school football rankings
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Loyola (10) (5-0) 109 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (5-0) 99 2
3. Glenbard West (5-0) 89 4
4. York (5-0) 75 8
5. Warren (4-1) 38 3
6. O’Fallon (4-1) 32 5
(road) Maine South (3-2) 32 7th
8. Glenbrook South (5-0) 25 9
9. Marist (3-2) 21 NO
10. Neuqua Valley (4-1) 20 NO
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.
Class 7A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (11) (5-0) 110 1
2. Hersey (5-0) 91 9
3. Prospect (4-1) 69 2
4. St. Rita (3-2) 68 4
5. Pekin (5-0) 60 5
6. Wheaton North (4-1) 53 7
7. St. Charles North (4-1) 41 NO
8. Hononegah (5-0) 31 10
9. Jacobs (4-1) 30 3
10. Batavia (3-2) 27 8
Others receiving votes: Downers Grove North 11, Geneva 9, Lake Zurich 5.
Class 6A
School WL Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (12) (3-2) 120 1
2. Simeon (5-0) 103 2
3. Lemont (5-0) 85 3
4. Prairie Ridge (4-1) 77 4
5. Crete-Monee (3-2) 73 6
6. Notre Dame (4-1) 57 7
7. Chatham Glenwood (4-1) 46 5
8. Wauconda (5-0) 36 T10
9. Belvidere North (5-0) 27 NO
10. Normal West (4-1) 12 NO
Others receiving votes: Carmel 7, Kenwood 7, St. Ignatius 6, Cary-Grove 2, Antioch 1, Champaign Centennial 1.
Class 5A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Morris (6) (5-0) 113 1
2. Kankakee (4) (4-1) 94 2
3. Sycamore (1) (5-0) 88 4
4. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (5-0) 84 3
5. Peoria (5-0) 73 5
6. Morgan Park (5-0) 68 6
7. Glenbard South (5-0) 44 7
8. Highland (4-1) 29 9
(road) Nazareth (2-3) 29 8
10. Sterling (4-1) 18 10
Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 6, Mascoutah 5, Rockford Boylan 4, Mount Vernon 3, Kaneland 2.
Class 4A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (12) (5-0) 120 2
2. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 98 3
3. Joliet Catholic (4-1) 91 1
4. St. Francis (5-0) 88 4
5. Rochester (4-1) 67 5
6. Stillman Valley (5-0) 62 6
7. Wheaton Academy (5-0) 54 7
8. Carterville (5-0) 35 8
9. Genoa-Kingston (4-1) 20 9
10. Macomb (5-0) 15 10
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 4, Breese Central 4, Columbia 2.
Class 3A
School WL Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (11) (4-1) 128 1
2. Williamsville (1) (5-0) 108 2
3. Reed-Custer (1) (5-0) 97 3
4. Princeton (5-0) 96 4
5. Byron (4-1) 69 5
6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (5-0) 65 6
7. Fairbury Prairie Central (5-0) 53 7
8. Eureka (5-0) 48 8
9. Seneca (5-0) 21 T10
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-0) 17 9
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Durand-Pecatonica 3.
Class 2A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (11) (5-0) 128 1
2. St. Teresa (2) (5-0) 118 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (5-0) 101 3
4. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 86 4
5. North-Mac (5-0) 85 5
6. Rockridge (4-1) 59 7
7. Downs Tri-Valley (4-1) 41 8
8. Knoxville (4-1) 23 6
9. Carmi White County (5-0) 22 10
10. Johnston City (5-0) 21 9
Others receiving votes: Nashville 15, Pana 8, Vandalia 6, Mercer County 2.
Class 1A
School WL Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (5-0) 111 3
3. Camp Point Central (5-0) 98 4
(road) Hope Academy (5-0) 98 5
5. Athens (4-1) 60 2
6. Shelbyville (5-0) 57 8
7. St. Bede (5-0) 56 7
8. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 33 NO
(road) Fulton (3-2) 33 6th
10. Ottawa Marquette (4-1) 17 10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 12, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Forreston 2, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 2, Aurora Christian 1.