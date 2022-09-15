High school football: AP Week 4 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

Class 8A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Loyola (11) (3-0) 110 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (3-0) 98 2

3. Warren (3-0) 81 4

4. Glenbard West (3-0) 78 3

5. Naperville North (3-0) 57 5

6. O’Fallon (3-0) 48 6

7. Maine South (2-1) 35 7

8. Marist (2-1) 23 8

9. Edwardsville (3-0) 15 9

10. Lockport (3-0) 14 NO

Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Neuqua Valley 1.

Class 7A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (11) (3-0) 110 1

2. Prospect (3-0) 94 2

3. Wheaton North (3-0) 90 7

4. Jacobs (3-0) 71 5

5. St. Rita (1-2) 43 4

6. Pekin (3-0) 38 9

7. Batavia (1-2) 34 3

8. Geneva (3-0) 31 NO

9. Hersey (3-0) 26 NO

10. Hononegah (3-0) 23 10

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 16, Brother Rice 14, Downers North 10, Glenbard North 4, Wheaton-Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A

School WL Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (10) (1-2) 106 1

2. Prairie Ridge (2) (3-0) 104 2nd

3. Simeon (3-0) 95 4

4. Lemont (3-0) 90 3

5. Crete-Monee (2-1) 63 6

6. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 53 7

7. Notre Dame (2-1) 32 5

8. Kenwood (2-1) 29 8

9. Normal West (3-0) 25 NO

10. Cary-Grove (2-1) 23 9

Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake South 5, Harlem 5, St. Ignatius 3.

Class 5A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Morris (5) (3-0) 106 3

2. Kankakee (5) (2-1) 101 2

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (3-0) 91 4

4. Sycamore (3-0) 77 5

5. Nazareth (1) (1-2) 72 1

6. Peoria (3-0) 67 6

7. Morgan Park (3-0) 43 8

8. Glenbard South (3-0) 29 9

9. Mascoutah (3-0) 27 10

10. Highland (2-1) 13 NO

Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 10, St. Viator 8, Sterling 6, Marian Catholic 5, Rockford Boylan 3, Centralia 2.

Class 4A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (6) (3-0) 114 2nd

(road) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6) (3-0) 114 1st

3. St. Francis (3-0) 94 3

4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 81 4

5. Rochester (2-1) 65 5

6. Stillman Valley (3-0) 59 6

7. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 50 7

8. Wheaton Academy (3-0) 39 8

9. Carterville (3-0) 25 9

10. Freeburg (3-0) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Macomb 2, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A

School WL Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (10) (2-1) 118 1

2. Williamsville (1) (3-0) 102 2nd

3. Reed-Custer (1) (3-0) 94 3

4. Princeton (3-0) 84 4

5. Byron (2-1) 70 5

6. Mt. Carmel (3-0) 58 6

7. Fairbury Prairie Central (3-0) 47 7

8. Eureka (3-0) 38 8

9. Peotone (3-0) 15 T10

10. Tolono Unity (2-1) 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Montini 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Seneca 2, Elmwood-Brimfield 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (10) (3-0) 118 1

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (3-0) 110 2nd

3. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 95 4

4. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) 81 5

5. North-Mac (3-0) 70 8

6. Knoxville (3-0) 59 7

7. Rockridge (2-1) 37 9

8. Downs Tri-Valley (2-1) 26 3

9. Pana (2-1) 14 10

10. Johnston City (3-0) 13 NO

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 11, Nashville 9, Carmi White County 7, Mercer County 5, El Paso-Gridley 4, Flora 1.

Class 1A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (3-0) 128 1

2. Athens (1) (3-0) 108 2

3. Colfax Ridgeview (4-0) 97 4

4. Fulton (3-0) 84 6

5. Camp Point Central (3-0) 76 5

6. Hope Academy (3-0) 53 9

7. Tuscola (3-0) 29 7

8. Forreston (2-1) 26 8

8. Gilman Iroquois West (3-0) 26 10

10. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-1) 21 3rd

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15, St. Bede 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 15, Ottawa Marquette 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 7, Brown County 6, Shelbyville 1.