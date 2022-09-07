High school football: AP Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Loyola (11) (2-0) 118 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (2-0) 108 2

3. Glenbard West (2-0) 94 3rd

4. Warren (2-0) 88 5

5. Naperville North (2-0) 65 9

6. O’Fallon (2-0) 45 8

7. Maine South (1-1) 36 7

8. Marist (1-1) 28 NO

9. Edwardsville (2-0) 26 10

10. Bolingbrook (1-1) 15 4

Others receiving votes: York 11, Lockport 7, Palatine 6, South Elgin 4, Plainfield North 3, Glenbrook South 3, Neuqua Valley 3.

Class 7A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (12) (2-0) 120 1

2. Prospect (2-0) 102 3

3. Batavia (1-1) 94 2

4. St. Rita (2-0) 76 5

5. Jacobs (2-0) 62 6

6. Glenbard North (1-1) 53 4

7. Wheaton North (2-0) 47 8

8. Wheaton-Warrenville South (1-1) 29 NR

9. Beijing (2-0) 22 T9

10. Hononegah (2-0) 16 NO

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 14, Hersey 11, Geneva 6, Yorkville 5, Downers North 3.

Class 6A

School WL Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (13) (1-1) 130 1

2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 108 2nd

3. Lemont (2-0) 99 4

4. Simeon (2-0) 96 T9

5. Notre Dame (2-0) 73 6

6. Crete-Monee (0-2) 65 5

7. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 45 7

8. Kenwood (1-1) 33 T10

9. Cary-Grove (1-1) 23 3

10. Carmel (2-0) 21 NO

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 7, Harlem 5, Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Normal West 2, Benet 1.

Class 5A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (9) (1-1) 116 1

2. Kankakee (1) (1-1) 94 2

3. Morris (2-0) 91 4

4. Mahomet-Seymour (2) (2-0) 90 3

5. Sycamore (2-0) 65 5

6. Peoria (2-0) 62 6

7. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 55 7

8. Morgan Park (2-0) 36 10

9. Glenbard South (2-0) 14 NO

10. Mascoutah (2-0) 10 NO

Others receiving votes: Sterling 9, St. Patrick 7, Highland 6, Marian Catholic 2, St. Viator 2, Fenwick 1.

Class 4A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6) (2-0) 105 T1

2. Joliet Catholic (5) (2-0) 104 T1

3. St. Francis (2-0) 85 3

4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 73 4

5. Rochester (1-1) 66 5

6. Stillman Valley (2-0) 50 7

7. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 42 6

8. Wheaton Academy (2-0) 36 8

9. Carterville (2-0) 15 10

10. Freeburg (2-0) 10 NO

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 5, Peoria Notre Dame 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marengo 3, Mt. Zion 2, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

School WL Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (9) (1-1) 117 1

2. Williamsville (2) (2-0) 100 3

2. Reed-Custer (1) (2-0) 100 2

4. Princeton (2-0) 81 4

5. Byron (1-1) 71 5

6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (2-0) 51 6

7. Fairbury Prairie Central (2-0) 47 8

8. Eureka (2-0) 45 7

9. Durand-Pecatonica (2-0) 29 9

10. Peotone (2-0) 7 NO

(road) Tolono Unity (1-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5.

Class 2A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (11) (2-0) 119 1

2. St. Teresa (1) (2-0) 108 2

3. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 95 3

4. Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) 86 4

5. Bismarck-Henning (2-0) 63 6

6. Vandalia (2-0) 60 7

7. Knoxville (2-0) 49 10

8. North-Mac (2-0) 29 NO

9. Rockridge (1-1) 19 NO

10. Pana (1-1) 11 NO

Others receiving votes: Nashville 10, Breese Mater Dei 6, Mercer County 4, Johnston City 1.

Class 1A

School WL Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (2-0) 121 1

2. Athens (2-0) 112 2

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) (2-0) 104 3rd

4. Colfax Ridgeview (2-0) 90 4

5. Camp Point Central (2-0) 80 6

6. Fulton (2-0) 52 7

7. Tuscola (2-0) 31 8

8. Forreston (1-1) 30 5

9. Hope Academy (2-0) 28 T10

10. Gilman Iroquois West (2-0) 24 9

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 13, St. Bede 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Salt Fork 4, Ottawa Marquette 2, Brown County 2, Shelbyville 1.