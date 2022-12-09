High school football: 2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Public League football team

When Andre Crews first came to Simeon, he’d already been playing football for nearly 10 years in Park District leagues.

Coach Dante Culbreath could see right away that Crews was more than just experienced — he was also an exceptional talent.

“I saw it as a freshman when he walked through the building [that] he was a hell of a football player,” Culbreath said. “And we got him out there as a sophomore [on varsity]a little bit as a freshman as well.”

Crews, a running back and defensive back, was an integral part of a young Wolverines team that finished 6-7 in 2021. And then as a senior, he put together a season for the ages this fall as Simeon went 12-1 and won the Prep Bowl.

He ran 205 times for 2,307 yards — averaging 11.2 yards per carry — and 40 touchdowns. Throw in his receiving stats, and Crews finished with 2,385 total yards and 41 TDs. That earned him Public League Player of the Year honors from the Chicago Public League Football Coaches Association.

At 5-9 and 185 pounds, Crews is both strong enough to run through defenders and fast enough to run away from them. He knows his skill set is a perfect fit for the position he has been playing since he was 5 years old.

“What do I like about running back? It’s that feeling when you run past everybody,” he said. “Running people over, juking people, making people fall. It’s just a better feeling when you’re scoring that touchdown.”

Crews believes Patience played a big role in his breakout season.

“I feel like I’ve been more disciplined this year, as far as listening to my Coach and how my linemen have everything set up,” he said. “Taking my time, reading my holes, reading my blocks, following my blocks.”

The blocks were usually well-executed, too. Two Simeon Offensive linemen — Jose Manning and Khristien Childs — joined Crews as Public League first-team picks, and a third — Sean Goodrum — received Honorable mention.

And opponents couldn’t just stack the box to stop Crews and the Simeon run game. If they tried that, they were likely to get burned by the multi-talented Malik Elzy, another Public League first-teamer who is a four-star prospect and a top-50 receiver nationally.

As for Crews’ own recruiting, “it’s going a little slow,” but he has a few Division I offers and is hoping to set up an official visit to FCS South Dakota. One thing Recruiters won’t have to worry about is getting Crews into school: he has a 3.4 grade-point average.

“Being little, I couldn’t play football without my grades,” he said.

The All-Public League football team was selected by a committee of Public League coaches and administrators.

2022 All-Public League Team

Offense

QB Askia Bullie, Westinghouse, Jr.

RB Andre Crews, Simeon, Sr.

RB Tysean Griffin, Morgan Park, Jr.

WR Malik Elzy, Simeon, Sr.

WR Adam Muench, Amundsen, Sr.

WR Chris Durr, Morgan Park, Jr.

WR Charlie Newton, Payton, Sr.

ATH Aleksandar Dale, Young, Sr.

OL Jose Manning, Simeon, Sr.

OL Grzegorz Krupa, Taft, Sr.

OL Keevan Blanton, Phillips, Sr.

OL Michael Barretto, Taft, Sr.

OL Khristien Childs, Simeon, Sr.

K Russell Anglada, Amundsen, Sr.

KR Davonte Johnson, Kenwood, Sr.

Defense

DL Marquise Lightfoot, Kenwood, Jr.

DL Mikeshun Beeler, Simeon, Jr.

DL AJ Robinson, Phillips, Sr.

DL Aaron Mathews, Hyde Park, Sr.

LB K’Vion Thunderbird, Kenwood, Sr.

LB Jovan Clark, Morgan Park, So.

LB Scott Thomas, Perspectives, Sr.

LB Antwan Rocquemore, Simeon, Sr.

DB Kahlil Tate, Kenwood, Sr.

DB Jaykwon Armour, Simeon, Sr.

DB DeWayne Brooks, Westinghouse, Jr.

DB Finn Merrill, Lane, Sr.

P Humberto Velazquez, Prosser, Sr.

Second Team offense

QB Marcus Thaxton, Morgan Park, So.

RB Wilham Lord, Hyde Park, Sr.

RB Reginald Fox-Holden, Phillips, Sr.

WR Jacob Williams, Englewood, Sr.

WR Deshaun Wright Jr., Johnson, Jr.

WR Ryan McDonald, Phillips, Sr.

WR Frank Iverson, Urban Prep, Sr.

ATH Kameron Pointer, Bulls Prep, Sr.

OL Jermani Massey, Perspectives, Sr.

OL Mkhyle Williams, Richards, Sr.

OL Donte Gearring, Morgan Park, Sr.

OL Alejandro Guzman, Goode, Sr.

OL Babanifesimi Opadele, Young, Jr.

K Isa Katz, Payton, Jr.

KR Martese Whitehurst, Goode, Sr.

Second Team defense

DL Tyler Washington, Hubbard, Sr.

DL Konnor Thomkins, King, Sr.

DL Stephon Duncan, Sullivan, Sr.

DL Deandrew Seals, Chicago Richards, Sr.

LB Zyier Griffen, Urban Prep, Jr.

LB Marques Whitehurst, Goode, Sr.

LB Mar’Sean Cohen, Simeon, Jr.

LB Jordan Jones, Phillips, Sr.

DB Ahmad Grayer, Morgan Park, Sr.

DB Kiwaun Davis, Kenwood, Sr.

DB Anthony Hood, Young, Jr.

DB Thomas Randle Jr., Ag. Science, Sr.

Honorable Mention

QB Chris Clark, Amundsen, Sr.

ATH Earnest Davis, Chicago Academy, Sr.

DB Donnie Buckner, Richards, Sr.

DL Sean Brown, Bronzeville, Sr.

DL Maasai Gipson, Hyde Park, Sr.

DL Sedrick Washington, Hyde Park, Sr.

LB Keith Williams, Morgan Park, Sr.

LB Marcel Wade, Lindblom, Sr.

LB Travonta Gist, King, Sr.

OL Jamal McKenzie, Corliss, Sr.

OL Brandon Fizer, Perspectives, Sr.

OL Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lincoln Park, Sr.

OL Sean Goodrum, Simeon, Sr.

RB Jaiden Padilla, Taft, So.

RB Casey Joyce, Lane, Sr.

RB Keshawn Tuggle, Ag. Science, Jr.

WR Tyrell Lockett, Perspectives, Jr.

WR Dwayne Williams, Phillips, Sr.

WR Darian Humphrey, Crane, Sr.