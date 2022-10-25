high school district golf

high school district golf

LAKELAND — Darby Hancock wasn’t a stranger to The Club at Eaglebrooke. She constantly practiced at the course ahead of the biggest tournament of the year to date, working on all the shots needed to win.

For the Class 3A, District 7 Tournament, her preparation resulted in her third district title as a senior thanks to her 71. Along with Hancock, George Jenkins Laurel Haake and George Jenkins’ Kate McDowell also advanced as individuals to regionals, which is slated for Royal St. Cloud golf links next week.

“I kept my head up and I try to take it one shot at a time, not get over my head too much and stay in it the whole entire game. It was a little slow just because the play and there were so many girls out there — they were all doing really good — but I just try to keep it one step at a time and not rush, (and) not get down if I hit a bad shot, and if I did hit a bad shot, don’t let that get me all crazy (and) stay levelheaded.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button