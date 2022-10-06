High school & college soccer action

(WWNY) – High school and college soccer were on the agenda for Wednesday.

South Jefferson Hosted Watertown in boys’ Frontier League soccer.

Evan Widrick with the save of a Cyclone effort.

South Jefferson’s best chance for a goal in the first half comes on an indirect kick. The shot at the other end goes high.

The Cyclones with a chance of their own off a crossing pass. The re-direct goes high.

Devin Connell comes up with the save for Watertown.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Malone was at Potsdam for boys’ Northern Athletic Conference action.

First half: Potsdam’s Theo Hughes on the lead pass to Tyler Berkman. Malone keeper Ben Poupore slides out for the stop.

Tanner Race lasers a shot off the goalpost. The game is still scoreless.

John Duffy strikes the shot up-and-over the keeper for the game’s first goal. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

Five minutes into the second half: Berkman slides the ball across to Duffy who redirects the second goal.

Potsdam beat Malone 2-0.

St. Lawrence Hosted Clarkson in men’s college soccer.

The Saints’ Marco Wong crosses to Kyle Graber who drills the shot off Clarkson keeper Carter Kladstrup.

The Knights’ Mike Landfear dishes to Nolan Grady for the quick shot, grabbed by goalie Ben Wolfinger.

Miles Levy tries to fire the shot, covered in-close by Kladstrup.

It was a big chance for SLU as Marvin Sibanda took the penalty kick, but Kladstrup tipped the ball away, keeping the game tied late in the second half.

Clarkson scored the opening goal from Zach Schufelt, Assisted by Colin Burwell in the game’s sixth minute for a 1-0 lead.

St. Lawrence finally countered in the 75th minute when Ryan Campbell from Marvin Sibanda.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 1, South Jefferson 1

Indian River 1, Lowville 0

Immaculate Heart 5, Beaver River 1

LaFargeville 3, Copenhagen 2

Lyme 8, Alexandria 1

Belleville Henderson 3, Sackets Harbor 0

Canton 10, Gouverneur 0

Harrisville 2, Edwards-Knox 0

Potsdam 2, Malone 0

Salmon River 3, OFA 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Lisbon 4, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Edwards-Knox, Harrisville — postponed

Men’s college soccer

Clarkson 1, St. Lawrence 1

SUNY Potsdam 1, SUNY Oneonta 1

Alfred State 3, SUNY Canton 1

Jefferson 2, Tompkins-Cortland 0

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 1, SUNY Oneonta 0

Jefferson 5, Tompkins-Cortland 5

High school volleyball

Clifton-Fine 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Chateaugay 3, Canton 2

Malone 3, Potsdam 0

