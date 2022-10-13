High school boys golf: Crimson Cliffs Dominates during opening day of 4A state tournament

A year after finishing as a surprising 4A runner-up, Crimson Cliffs made a pretty strong statement Wednesday during the opening day of the 4A boys golf state tournament about who the best team is this year.

The Mustangs shot a 3-under 285 at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane to seize a 16-shot lead over region foe Desert Hills (301) heading into Thursday’s final round.

Ridgeline, last year’s state champ, sits in third place with a 310, followed closely by Sky View at 311.

With Crimson Cliffs’ third state title in four years all but a foregone conclusion after Wednesday, perhaps the only drama on Thursday will be in the individual competition.

Crimson Cliffs junior Boston Bracken shot a 6-under 66 in the first round and leads fellow junior teammate Lincoln Markham who’s one back at 5-under.

Desert Hills sophomore Brock Porter sits in third at 1-under, while Defending 4A Champion Zach Skinner of Ridgeline and Crimson Cliffs senior Preston Heward are tied for fourth at 1-over.

4A state tournament

Full Leaderboard

At Sky Mountain Gold Course

Day 1 Team scores

1. Crimson Cliffs, 285

2. Desert Hills, 301

3. Ridgeline, 310

4. Sky View, 311

5. Dixie, 313

5. Cedar, 313

7. Snow Canyon, 317

8. Green Canyon, 325

8. Hurricane, 325

Day 1 Individual results