High school boys golf: 3A final region recaps, Richfield, Morgan, Union, Judge Memorial finish with top scoring averages

The 3A boys golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 3A state tournament at Cove View Golf Course in Richfield in two weeks.

Richfield, Morgan, Union and Judge Memorial won their respective region titles. Morgan will be looking to defend its 3A state title next week, and Richfield could be the biggest Threat to Dethrone the Champs as the Wildcats had the lowest season scoring average and they’ll be playing on their home course.

The four region medalists are Carbon’s Bode Salas, Morgan’s Lance Loughton, Union’s Tytan Birchell and Juan Diego’s Eamonn Dolan.

Salas finished with the top scoring average in 3A at 69.7

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 3A regions.

Region 12

Final standings

Stroke average — School

304—Richfield

312—Carbon

347 — Grand

347 — Emery

354 — Canyon View

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

69.7 — Body Salas, Carbon

71.7 — Keaton Anderson, Richfield

72.8 — Wyatt Toney, Grand

77 — Jaygen Mullen, Richfield

77.5—Pace Mullen, Richfield

78 — Daron Garner, Carbon

78—Gage Brower, Richfield

78.8 — Kyler Clark, Carbon

79.2 — Jack Vickers, Canyon View

80.8 — Kaylen Kelsey, Richfield

Final tournament

At Cove View Golf Course

69 — Keaton Anderson, Richfield

70 — Body Salas, Carbon

75 — Jack Vickers, Canyon View

76 — Wyatt Toney, Grand

77 — Dylan Stubbs,, Richfield

77 — Kyler Clark, Carbon

77—Joey Leonard, Emery

79 — Jaygen Mullen, Richfield

79—Gage Brower, Richfield

80 — Daron Garner, Carbon

Region 13

Final standings

Stroke average — School

308.3 — Morgan

309.9 — Ogden

310.1 — Grantsville

343.5 — Ben Lomond

386.7 — South Summit

440.6 — Layton Christian

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

70.55—Lance Loughton, Morgan

71.33 — Coltin Powell, Ogden

73.33 — Zaylin McCleary, Morgan

74 — Cayson VanBeekum, Ben Lomond

74.66 — Cole VanBeekum, Ben Lomond

75.44—Jordan Hunt, Grantsville

76.44—Ben Daybell, Grantsville

76.44—Decker Dzierzon, Grantsville

78.22—Jace Sandberg, Grantsville

78.33—Corbin Hall, Ogden

Final tournament (Sept 26-27)

At Lakeside and Glen Eagle Golf Course

141—Lance Loughton, Morgan

143 — Zaylin McCleary, Morgan

144 — Coltin Powerll, Ogden

145 — Jordan Hunt, Grantsville

150 — Cayson VanBeekum, Ben Lomond

153 — Cole VanBeekum, Ben Lomond

155 — Ben Daybell, Grantsville

156 — Carter Waddell, Ogden

157 — Corbin Hall, Ogden

157—JJ Compton, Morgan

Region 14

Final standings

Stroke average — School

312 — Union

330.14 — Juab

340.28 — Delta

350.14 — Mantis

373.85—North Sanpete

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

73 — Tytan Birchell, Union

75.83—Brooks Burgess, Union

77.5—Brady Mecham, Union

79.5 — Quintin Evans, Manti

80.83 — Weston Bosh, Juab

81 — Kauner Kay, Juab

83.16 — Jimmy Rosenbeck, Juab

84.33—Cam Frandsen, Union

84.5 — Dax Bliss, Delta

84.5 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta

Final tournament

At Cove View Golf Course

75 — Weston Bosh, Juab

76 — Tytan Birchell, Union

77 — Quintin Evans, Manti

78—Brady Mecham, Union

79—Brooks Burgess, Union

79—Blake Mecham, Union

79 — Caden Meinhardt, Delta

79 — Kyler Davies, Delta

81—Dax Bliss, Delta

82—Brennan Mecham, Union

82 — Kauner Kay, Juab

Region 15

Final standings

Stroke average — School

352.8 — Judge Memorial

361.3 — Juan Diego

416.4 — Summit Academy

435.4 — Providence

447.5 — SUB

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

82.2 — Eamonn Dolan, Juan Diego

82.3 — Rhys Runnels, Judge Memorial

84.2 — Cayson Duffin, Summit Academy

86.2 — Aiden Maxfield, Summit Academy

88 — Pierce Isaac, Judge Memorial

91.3 — William Connolly, Juan Diego

91.5 — Spencer Kane, Juan Diego

92—Zach Farr, Judge Memorial

95.3 — Parker Tenney, Juan Diego

97.2 — Matthew Evans, Judge Memorial

97.8 — Gaige Morgan, ALA

98.3 — Bryson Newport, Juan Diego

Final tournament (Sept. 21)

At Solider Hollow