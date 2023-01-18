High school boys basketball: Copper Hills beats Herriman

It was pouring 3-point shots in West Jordan Tuesday night as the Copper Hills Grizzlies earned the Region 3 win against Herriman.

Copper Hills motor was nonstop from the start, The Grizzlies won the rebounding game early and generally outhustled Herriman.

However, when Copper Hills season leading scorer Logan Weidauer found himself in early foul trouble, his teammates stepped up and held off the Mustang push.

“The boys play hard; we usually get that effort out of them so I’m not surprised. Herriman is a big team so I am a little surprised we get the boards on them because they’re a good rebounding team,” said Copper Hills head Coach John Watkins.

“But the boys were really determined to get in there and it was key for us because Logan Weidauer, who’s our leading scorer, got into early foul trouble. So that really helped us in maintaining our lead until Logan could get back into the game and not have to throw him back early. So the hustle is there for sure.”

Weidauer’s teammate Kyson Hymas was instrumental in keeping the Grizzlies lead during Weidauer’s hiatus.

Hymas filled up the stat line with 24 points, two 3-pointers, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

Hymas used his quick first step to get ahead of the defense and dished it to shooters to help facilitate the Copper Hills offense.

“(Logan Weidauer) is leading our team so I was a little nervous when he got in foul trouble early. At first it was kind of on me to pick it up, but everyone stepped it up, the bench came in and stepped it up too,” said Hymas.

“We all played well together and moved the ball. They made their shots when they needed to and played team defense and team offense. It was an all-around type of game.”

The Grizzlies’ effort was rewarded with a 35-29 lead at halftime.

Copper Hills kept up the momentum in the second half and the Grizzlies put on a shooting clinic, scoring eight 3-pointers in the second half.

“Our shooting hasn’t been great up until this point, to be honest. This is by far the best game we’ve shot the ball, but they were good looks. That was the key there, we drove, got depth, kicked out, our feet were set, we had good looks at it, and we hit them. It was one of our best shooting nights from the outside which is good to see and we need to keep it up,” said Watkins.

Despite the foul trouble, Weidauer contributed greatly with 21 points, three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, and two assists.

The downpour of shots from the Grizzlies proved too great for Herriman to come back. The white flag was waived, and the benches were emptied with about 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Copper Hills improves to 2-0 in Region 3.