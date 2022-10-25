High school basketball: When does each state begin the 2022-23 season?

It’s the middle of fall, and high school football Playoffs have yet to begin for most of the country.

Watch out, though. Basketball season is right around the corner.

The 2022-23 high school basketball season officially starts Thursday in Mississippi, and 10 other states open up competition in the following two weeks, including California, Texas and Georgia.

Here’s a look at when each state allows the first game to be played, in order of earliest to latest start date:

October 27

Mississippi boys and girls

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button