High school basketball: When does each state begin the 2022-23 season?

It’s the middle of fall, and high school football Playoffs have yet to begin for most of the country.

Watch out, though. Basketball season is right around the corner.

The 2022-23 high school basketball season officially starts Thursday in Mississippi, and 10 other states open up competition in the following two weeks, including California, Texas and Georgia.

Here’s a look at when each state allows the first game to be played, in order of earliest to latest start date:

October 27

Mississippi boys and girls

October 31

Indiana girls

Hawaiian girls

Nov. 3

Alabama boys and girls

Nov. 4

Texas girls

Nov. 7

Arkansas boys and girls

Hawaiian boys

Nov. 11

CIF-Central Section (California)

Texas boys

Georgia boys and girls

Idaho girls

Nov. 14

CIF-Southern Section

Florida girls

Illinois girls

Louisiana boys and girls

Washington boys and girls (practice start date; game start dates TBD)

Nov. 15

Utah boys and girls

Wisconsin girls

Nov. 16

Arizona boys and girls

Nov. 17

Oklahoma boys and girls

Nov. 18

Missouri boys and girls

North Carolina boys and girls

Ohio girls

Nov. 21

CIF-Northern Section

Florida boys

Illinois boys

Indiana boys

New York boys

Tennessee boys and girls

Nov. 22

New York girls

Wisconsin boys

National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC)

Nov. 23

Minnesota girls

Ohio boys

Nov. 24

Nevada boys and girls

Nov. 25

North Dakota girls

Nov. 26

Idaho boys

Nov. 28

Colorado boys and girls

Kentucky boys and girls

Michigan girls

Rhode Island boys and girls

South Carolina boys and girls

Virginia boys and girls

Nov. 29

West Virginia girls

Nov. 30

Delaware boys and girls

Oregon boys and girls

December 1

Kansas boys and girls

Minnesota boys

Nebraska boys and girls

South Dakota girls

December 2

Montana boys and girls

North Dakota boys

Pennsylvania boys and girls

December 5

Maryland boys and girls

Michigan boys

December 6

West Virginia boys

December 8

Massachusetts boys and girls

South Dakota boys

Wyoming boys and girls

December 9

Maine boys and girls

New Hampshire boys and girls

Vermont boys and girls

December 12

Connecticut girls

December 15

Alaska boys and girls

Connecticut boys

New Jersey boys and girls

—

(Photo by Connor Morrissette)