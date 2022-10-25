High school basketball: When does each state begin the 2022-23 season?
It’s the middle of fall, and high school football Playoffs have yet to begin for most of the country.
Watch out, though. Basketball season is right around the corner.
The 2022-23 high school basketball season officially starts Thursday in Mississippi, and 10 other states open up competition in the following two weeks, including California, Texas and Georgia.
Here’s a look at when each state allows the first game to be played, in order of earliest to latest start date:
October 27
Mississippi boys and girls
October 31
Indiana girls
Hawaiian girls
Nov. 3
Alabama boys and girls
Nov. 4
Texas girls
Nov. 7
Arkansas boys and girls
Hawaiian boys
Nov. 11
CIF-Central Section (California)
Texas boys
Georgia boys and girls
Idaho girls
Nov. 14
CIF-Southern Section
Florida girls
Illinois girls
Louisiana boys and girls
Washington boys and girls (practice start date; game start dates TBD)
Nov. 15
Utah boys and girls
Wisconsin girls
Nov. 16
Arizona boys and girls
Nov. 17
Oklahoma boys and girls
Nov. 18
Missouri boys and girls
North Carolina boys and girls
Ohio girls
Nov. 21
CIF-Northern Section
Florida boys
Illinois boys
Indiana boys
New York boys
Tennessee boys and girls
Nov. 22
New York girls
Wisconsin boys
National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC)
Nov. 23
Minnesota girls
Ohio boys
Nov. 24
Nevada boys and girls
Nov. 25
North Dakota girls
Nov. 26
Idaho boys
Nov. 28
Colorado boys and girls
Kentucky boys and girls
Michigan girls
Rhode Island boys and girls
South Carolina boys and girls
Virginia boys and girls
Nov. 29
West Virginia girls
Nov. 30
Delaware boys and girls
Oregon boys and girls
December 1
Kansas boys and girls
Minnesota boys
Nebraska boys and girls
South Dakota girls
December 2
Montana boys and girls
North Dakota boys
Pennsylvania boys and girls
December 5
Maryland boys and girls
Michigan boys
December 6
West Virginia boys
December 8
Massachusetts boys and girls
South Dakota boys
Wyoming boys and girls
December 9
Maine boys and girls
New Hampshire boys and girls
Vermont boys and girls
December 12
Connecticut girls
December 15
Alaska boys and girls
Connecticut boys
New Jersey boys and girls
(Photo by Connor Morrissette)
