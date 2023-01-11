High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Boys Basketball

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Kenwood at Simeon, 5:30

BLUE WEST

Douglass at Phoenix, 5:00

Kelvyn Park at Juarez, 5:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH

Maine East at Highland Park, 7:00

Maine West at Deerfield, 7:00

CHICAGO CATHOLIC CROSSOVER

De La Salle at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Marmion at DePaul Prep, 7:00

Montini at St. Ignatius, 7:00

Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at St. Rita, 7:00

St. Laurence at Loyola, 6:30

DUKANE

Wheaton-Warrenville South at Glenbard North, 7:15

DUPAGE VALLEY

Neuqua Valley at DeKalb, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7:00

St. Patrick at Carmel, 7:00

INDEPENDENT

Elgin Academy at Latin, 6:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Woodstock, 5:15

Marengo at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Woodstock North at Harvard, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Indian Creek, 6:45

Hiawatha at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

LaMoille at Somonauk, 5:30

Leland at Serena, 6:45

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30

METRO SUBURBAN BLUE

Aurora Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30

Timothy Christian at St. Francis, 7:00

Wheaton Academy at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN RED

McNamara at Aurora Central, 7:30

St. Edward at Ridgewood, 7:00

Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7:30

NOBLE GOLD

Johnson at Speer, 7:00

Noble Academy at Comer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Warren at Lake Forest, 7:00

Waukegan at Stevenson, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN

Alden-Hebron at Westminster Christian, 7:30

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Gardner-South Wilmington at Momence, 7:00

St. Anne at Grace Christian, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Hillcrest at Bremen, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Evergreen Park at Argo, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Lemont at Reavis, 6:00

Oak Lawn at Oak Forest, 6:30

Shepard at TF North, 6:30

TF South at Richards, 6:30

Tinley Park at Eisenhower, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Kankakee, 6:30

Rich at Bloom, 6:30

Thornton at Thornwood, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE CROSSOVER

Joliet Central at Plainfield North, 6:30

Joliet West at Oswego, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 6:30

Plainfield East at West Aurora, 6:30

Plainfield South at Minooka, 6:30

Romeoville at Yorkville, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED

Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:00

East Aurora at Fenton, 7:00

Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00

Streamwood at West Chicago, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Addison Trail at Proviso East, 6:00

Downers Grove South at Morton, 7:30

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Glenbard West at Lyons, 6:30

York at Proviso West, 7:30

NONCONFERENCE

Barrington at Elk Grove, 7:30

British School at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Bulls Prep at Chicago Christian, 7:30

Clemente at Niles West, 6:30

Conant at Prospect, 7:30

DRW Prep at Fenwick, 7:00

DuSable at South Shore, 5:00

EPIC at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Evanston at Niles North, 7:00

Excel-Englewood at Woodlawn, 5:30

Fremd at Wheeling, 7:30

Genoa-Kingston at Harvest Christian, 7:30

Harlan at Morgan Park, 5:00

Hoffman Estates at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Holy Trinity at Southland, 7:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Foreman, 5:00

King at Marist, 7:00

Lisle at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Lycee at Islamic Foundation, 6:00

Mooseheart at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Morris at Pontiac, 7:00

Newark at Ottawa Marquette, 7:00

Palatine at Hersey, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Leo, 7:00

Sandwich at Princeton, 7:00

Schaumburg at Rolling Meadows, 7:30

Seneca at Coal City, 6:45

UIC Prep at Chicago Tech, 5:15

