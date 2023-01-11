High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Boys Basketball
RED SOUTH-CENTRAL
Kenwood at Simeon, 5:30
BLUE WEST
Douglass at Phoenix, 5:00
Kelvyn Park at Juarez, 5:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
Maine East at Highland Park, 7:00
Maine West at Deerfield, 7:00
CHICAGO CATHOLIC CROSSOVER
De La Salle at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Marmion at DePaul Prep, 7:00
Montini at St. Ignatius, 7:00
Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at St. Rita, 7:00
St. Laurence at Loyola, 6:30
DUKANE
Wheaton-Warrenville South at Glenbard North, 7:15
DUPAGE VALLEY
Neuqua Valley at DeKalb, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7:00
St. Patrick at Carmel, 7:00
INDEPENDENT
Elgin Academy at Latin, 6:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg at Woodstock, 5:15
Marengo at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Woodstock North at Harvard, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Indian Creek, 6:45
Hiawatha at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
LaMoille at Somonauk, 5:30
Leland at Serena, 6:45
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30
METRO SUBURBAN BLUE
Aurora Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30
Timothy Christian at St. Francis, 7:00
Wheaton Academy at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN RED
McNamara at Aurora Central, 7:30
St. Edward at Ridgewood, 7:00
Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7:30
NOBLE GOLD
Johnson at Speer, 7:00
Noble Academy at Comer, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 7:00
Warren at Lake Forest, 7:00
Waukegan at Stevenson, 7:00
Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN
Alden-Hebron at Westminster Christian, 7:30
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Gardner-South Wilmington at Momence, 7:00
St. Anne at Grace Christian, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
Hillcrest at Bremen, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Evergreen Park at Argo, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER
Lemont at Reavis, 6:00
Oak Lawn at Oak Forest, 6:30
Shepard at TF North, 6:30
TF South at Richards, 6:30
Tinley Park at Eisenhower, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Kankakee, 6:30
Rich at Bloom, 6:30
Thornton at Thornwood, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE CROSSOVER
Joliet Central at Plainfield North, 6:30
Joliet West at Oswego, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 6:30
Plainfield East at West Aurora, 6:30
Plainfield South at Minooka, 6:30
Romeoville at Yorkville, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED
Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:00
East Aurora at Fenton, 7:00
Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00
Streamwood at West Chicago, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN GOLD
Addison Trail at Proviso East, 6:00
Downers Grove South at Morton, 7:30
Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6:30
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Glenbard West at Lyons, 6:30
York at Proviso West, 7:30
NONCONFERENCE
Barrington at Elk Grove, 7:30
British School at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
Bulls Prep at Chicago Christian, 7:30
Clemente at Niles West, 6:30
Conant at Prospect, 7:30
DRW Prep at Fenwick, 7:00
DuSable at South Shore, 5:00
EPIC at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Evanston at Niles North, 7:00
Excel-Englewood at Woodlawn, 5:30
Fremd at Wheeling, 7:30
Genoa-Kingston at Harvest Christian, 7:30
Harlan at Morgan Park, 5:00
Hoffman Estates at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Holy Trinity at Southland, 7:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Foreman, 5:00
King at Marist, 7:00
Lisle at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Lycee at Islamic Foundation, 6:00
Mooseheart at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Morris at Pontiac, 7:00
Newark at Ottawa Marquette, 7:00
Palatine at Hersey, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at Leo, 7:00
Sandwich at Princeton, 7:00
Schaumburg at Rolling Meadows, 7:30
Seneca at Coal City, 6:45
UIC Prep at Chicago Tech, 5:15