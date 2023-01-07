High School Basketball Scores (Jan. 6)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 6 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

BOYS:

Ainsworth 60, Minden 38

Amherst 77, Overton 42

Ansley-Litchfield 58, Twin Loup 15

Arapahoe 61, Medicine Valley 60

Arlington 47, Raymond Central 43

Auburn 52, Palmyra 29

Aurora 67, Schuyler 29

BDS 34, Giltner 20

Bellevue West 76, Omaha Bryan 49

Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 33

Boys Town 66, Bishop Neumann 53 (OT)

Cambridge 60, Southwest 32

Columbus Lakeview 38, Northwest 34

Cornerstone Christian 64, Whiting, IA 22

Creighton Preparatory School 75, Omaha Westview 43

David City 60, Twin River 52

Dundy County Stratton 69, Alliance 66

East Butler 75, Palmer 28

Elkhorn 53, Plattsmouth 50

Elm Creek 62, Loomis 48

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Diller-Odell 32

Freeman 60, Johnson County Central 25

Hartington-Newcastle 29, Winside 27

Hemingford 54, Minatare 20

Hershey 55, Maxwell 47

Howells-Dodge 64, Humphrey St. Francis 44

Hyannis 76, South Platte 60

Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 47

Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Kimball 73, Banner County 21

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51, Winnebago 49

Lewiston 63, Cedar Bluffs 15

Lincoln Pius X 63, North Platte 56

Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln Southeast 76

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 15

Malcolm 73, Scotus Central Catholic 54

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Paxton 20

Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 18

Mullen 48, Brady 29

Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 28

Norfolk 43, Omaha Benson 35

Norfolk Catholic 51, Battle Creek 30

North Central 63, Cody-Kilgore 29

Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 46

Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Ralston 55

Omaha North 57, Omaha Burke 41

Omaha Westside 87, Bellevue East 41

Ord 34, Gibbon 24

Papillion-LaVista South 50, Millard West 44

Plainview 77, Neligh-Oakdale 53

Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 49

Ravenna 49, Wood River 34

Red Cloud 59, Harvard 22

Sandhills/Thedford 49, Sutherland 35

Sandy Creek 32, St. Paul 29

Southern Valley 46, Bertrand 41

Sterling 42, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 39

Summerland 39, West Holt 18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Axtell 38

Sutton 29, Centennial 26 (OT)

Thayer Central 66, Superior 44

Wallace 48, Arthur County 33

Wynot 59, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 43

GIRLS:

Alliance 57, Dundy County Stratton 19

Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37

Ansley-Litchfield 46, Twin Loup 34

Arapahoe 52, Medicine Valley 47

Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 46

Auburn 51, Palmyra 28

Aurora 46, Schuyler 11

BDS 54, Giltner 13

Bayard 66, Potter-Dix 18

Bellevue East 67, Omaha Westside 35

Boone Central 52, O’Neill 23

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 36

Cambridge 42, Southwest 36

Centennial 38, Sutton 30

Central City 57, Arcadia/Loup City 21

Conestoga 49, Weeping Water 40

David City 51, Twin River 21

East Butler 57, Palmer 34

Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33

Elm Creek 50, Loomis 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Diller-Odell 31

Fremont 41, Columbus 35

Gothenburg 42, McCook 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Kearney Catholic 41

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 63, Wynot 51 (2OT )

Heartland 40, Fullerton 39 (OT)

Hemingford 48, Creek Valley 19

Hershey 67, Maxwell 32

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells-Dodge 47

Kimball 43, Banner County 18

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41, Winnebago 24

Lewiston 66, Cedar Bluffs 16

Lincoln Lutheran 61, Omaha Concordia 27

Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26

Lincoln Southwest 44, Lincoln Southeast 38

Lourdes Central Catholic 48, Falls City 23

Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 22

Millard North 62, Omaha Northwest 12

Millard West 62, Papillion-LaVista South 54

Minden 68, Ainsworth 40

Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 6

Mullen 41, Brady 30

Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 19

Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33

North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33

North Platte St. Patrick’s 47, Perkins County 43

Northwest 36, Columbus Lakeview 26

Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31

Ogallala 57, Cozad 37

Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40

Omaha Central 61, Omaha South 43

Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Ralston 43

Omaha Marian 68, Omaha Westview 28

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 13

Overton 39, Amherst 36

Pierce 37, Wayne 29

Plainview 57, Neligh-Oakdale 19

Ponca 54, Bloomfield 25

Ravenna 62, Wood River 45

Red Cloud 45, Harvard 26

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sutherland 28

Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33

Shelby-Rising City 48, Exeter-Milligan 36

Silver Lake 43, Blue Hill 30

South Platte 63, Hyannis 25

Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 26

St. Paul 56, Sandy Creek 28

Summerland 40, West Holt 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Axtell 28

Superior 54, Thayer Central 39

Syracuse 35, Louisville 14

Wahoo 37, Norris 36

Wallace 45, Arthur County 32

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Hitchcock County 53

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Kenesaw 16

