High School Basketball Scores (Jan. 6)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 6 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.
BOYS:
Ainsworth 60, Minden 38
Amherst 77, Overton 42
Ansley-Litchfield 58, Twin Loup 15
Arapahoe 61, Medicine Valley 60
Arlington 47, Raymond Central 43
Auburn 52, Palmyra 29
Aurora 67, Schuyler 29
BDS 34, Giltner 20
Bellevue West 76, Omaha Bryan 49
Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 33
Boys Town 66, Bishop Neumann 53 (OT)
Cambridge 60, Southwest 32
Columbus Lakeview 38, Northwest 34
Cornerstone Christian 64, Whiting, IA 22
Creighton Preparatory School 75, Omaha Westview 43
David City 60, Twin River 52
Dundy County Stratton 69, Alliance 66
East Butler 75, Palmer 28
Elkhorn 53, Plattsmouth 50
Elm Creek 62, Loomis 48
Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Diller-Odell 32
Freeman 60, Johnson County Central 25
Hartington-Newcastle 29, Winside 27
Hemingford 54, Minatare 20
Hershey 55, Maxwell 47
Howells-Dodge 64, Humphrey St. Francis 44
Hyannis 76, South Platte 60
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 47
Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Kimball 73, Banner County 21
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51, Winnebago 49
Lewiston 63, Cedar Bluffs 15
Lincoln Pius X 63, North Platte 56
Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln Southeast 76
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 15
Malcolm 73, Scotus Central Catholic 54
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Paxton 20
Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 18
Mullen 48, Brady 29
Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 28
Norfolk 43, Omaha Benson 35
Norfolk Catholic 51, Battle Creek 30
North Central 63, Cody-Kilgore 29
Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 46
Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Ralston 55
Omaha North 57, Omaha Burke 41
Omaha Westside 87, Bellevue East 41
Ord 34, Gibbon 24
Papillion-LaVista South 50, Millard West 44
Plainview 77, Neligh-Oakdale 53
Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 49
Ravenna 49, Wood River 34
Red Cloud 59, Harvard 22
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Sutherland 35
Sandy Creek 32, St. Paul 29
Southern Valley 46, Bertrand 41
Sterling 42, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 39
Summerland 39, West Holt 18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Axtell 38
Sutton 29, Centennial 26 (OT)
Thayer Central 66, Superior 44
Wallace 48, Arthur County 33
Wynot 59, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 43
GIRLS:
Alliance 57, Dundy County Stratton 19
Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Twin Loup 34
Arapahoe 52, Medicine Valley 47
Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 46
Auburn 51, Palmyra 28
Aurora 46, Schuyler 11
BDS 54, Giltner 13
Bayard 66, Potter-Dix 18
Bellevue East 67, Omaha Westside 35
Boone Central 52, O’Neill 23
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 36
Cambridge 42, Southwest 36
Centennial 38, Sutton 30
Central City 57, Arcadia/Loup City 21
Conestoga 49, Weeping Water 40
David City 51, Twin River 21
East Butler 57, Palmer 34
Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33
Elm Creek 50, Loomis 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Diller-Odell 31
Fremont 41, Columbus 35
Gothenburg 42, McCook 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Kearney Catholic 41
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 63, Wynot 51 (2OT )
Heartland 40, Fullerton 39 (OT)
Hemingford 48, Creek Valley 19
Hershey 67, Maxwell 32
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells-Dodge 47
Kimball 43, Banner County 18
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41, Winnebago 24
Lewiston 66, Cedar Bluffs 16
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Omaha Concordia 27
Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26
Lincoln Southwest 44, Lincoln Southeast 38
Lourdes Central Catholic 48, Falls City 23
Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 22
Millard North 62, Omaha Northwest 12
Millard West 62, Papillion-LaVista South 54
Minden 68, Ainsworth 40
Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 6
Mullen 41, Brady 30
Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 19
Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33
North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33
North Platte St. Patrick’s 47, Perkins County 43
Northwest 36, Columbus Lakeview 26
Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31
Ogallala 57, Cozad 37
Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40
Omaha Central 61, Omaha South 43
Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Ralston 43
Omaha Marian 68, Omaha Westview 28
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 13
Overton 39, Amherst 36
Pierce 37, Wayne 29
Plainview 57, Neligh-Oakdale 19
Ponca 54, Bloomfield 25
Ravenna 62, Wood River 45
Red Cloud 45, Harvard 26
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sutherland 28
Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33
Shelby-Rising City 48, Exeter-Milligan 36
Silver Lake 43, Blue Hill 30
South Platte 63, Hyannis 25
Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 26
St. Paul 56, Sandy Creek 28
Summerland 40, West Holt 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Axtell 28
Superior 54, Thayer Central 39
Syracuse 35, Louisville 14
Wahoo 37, Norris 36
Wallace 45, Arthur County 32
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Hitchcock County 53
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Kenesaw 16
