High school basketball scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) – Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Friday, December 16, 2022.
Boys Basketball:
Barbourville 63, Jackson City 30
Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 47
Betsy Layne 85, Floyd Central 68
Letcher Central 46, Cordia 17
Pikeville 78, East Ridge 57
Lawrence County 65, Prestonsburg 63
McCreary Central 58, Southwestern 44
Harlan 81, Middlesboro 44
Lee County 72, Owsley County 56
Magoffin County 61, Paintsville 49
Casey County 62, Rockcastle County 56
Pulaski County 64, Somerset 57
South Laurel 72, Knox Central 33
Pike Central 72, Lewis County 60
Corbin 80, Williamsburg 71
Breathitt County 82, Wolfe County 77 (OT)
North Laurel 79, Charlotte (Fla.) 58
Knott Central 69, Buckhorn 64 (OT)
Girls Basketball:
Rockcastle County 70, Casey County 57
Floyd Central 70, Betsy Layne 49
Estill County 65, Garrard County 41
Harlan County 61, Pineville 44
Jenkins 55, Jackson City 42
Johnson Central 49, Magoffin County 12
Lawrence County 64, Prestonsburg 36
Leslie County 65, Hazard 39
Harlan 68, Middlesboro 31
Perry Central 80, Buckhorn 48
Pulaski County 50, Somerset 48
Lincoln County 59, Whitley County 34
Corbin 65, Williamsburg 26
North Laurel 58, Pikeville 37
Knott Central 60, Assumption 47
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.
.