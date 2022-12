Scores will be updated throughout the night. Click on a button above to jump to a specific class or section.

Coaches or team representatives: We want to publish your team’s results and game information each week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to [email protected] ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups.

Boys’ basketball Colonial Council Ichabod Crane at La Salle, 6:30 p.m Mohonanen 53, Cobleskill 51, final Schalmont at Voorheesville, 6:30 p.m Lansingburgh at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m Cohoes at Ravena, 6:30 p.m Foothills Council South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m Johnstown at Scotia, 7 p.m Gloversville at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m Queensbury at Glens Falls, 7 p.m Broadalbin-Perth at Amsterdam, 7 pm Cartridge Conference Maple Hill at Cairo-Durham, 6:30 p.m Watervliet at Germantown, 6:30 p.m Chatham at Catskill, 6:30 p.m Suburban Council Albany at Averill Park, 6 p.m Burnt Hills 61, Columbia 54, final Saratoga Springs at Troy, 7 p.m Niskayuna at Shaker, 7 p.m Schenectady at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m Colonie at CBA, 7 p.m Wasare League Tamarac at Mechanicville, 6 p.m Waterford at Berlin-New Lebanon, 7 p.m Stillwater at Saratoga Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m Hoosic Valley at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m Nonleague Hoosick Falls at Mt. Anthony, 7 p.m Girls’ basketball Adirondack League Corinth at Warrensburg, 7 p.m Lake George at Granville, 7 p.m Fort Ann at Salem, 7 p.m Hadley-Luzerne at Argyle/Fort Edward, 7 p.m Whitehall at Hartford, 7 p.m

Colonial Council Catholic Central at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m Voorheesville at Schalmont, 6:30 p.m Albany Academy at Mohonasen, 6:30 pm Ravena at Cohoes, 6:30 p.m Holy Names at Ichabod Crane, 6:30 p.m Cartridge Conference Rensselaer at Taconic Hills, 6:30 p.m Cairo-Durham at Maple Hill, 6:30 p.m Albany Leadership at Greenville, 6:30 p.m Germantown at Watervliet, 6:30 p.m Suburban Council Shenendehowa at Schenectady, 6 p.m Columbia 52, Burnt Hills 38, final Averill Park at Albany, 7 p.m Ballston Spa at Guilderland, 7 p.m Troy at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m Shaker at Niskayuna, 7 p.m Nonleague Queensbury at Bethlehem, 7 p.m