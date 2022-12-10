High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 9)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 2 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.
It’s Week 2 of the 2022 high school basketball season.
Boys Basketball:
Friday’s Scores:
Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39
Arcadia-Loup City 57, Gibbon 46
Archbishop Bergan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22
Axtell 63, Overton 36
Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15
Bloomfield 47, Winside 35
Bridgeport 53, Hemingford 36
Bruning-Davenport/Shikley 52, Dorchester 12
Burwell 41, Ravenna 37
Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34
Central City 62, Centura 48
Clarkson/Leigh 60, Bancroft-Rosalie 48
Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42
Colby, Kan. 61, McCook 58
Columbus Scotus 44, Grand Island Central Catholic 43
Crete 66, Grand Island Northwest 40
Cross County 88, Meridian 29
Diller-Odell 59, Sterling 42
Douglas County West 63, Fort Calhoun 39
41 Elgin Public/Pope John, 39 Plainview
Elkhorn 50, Norris 48
Elm Creek 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Friend 46
Freeman 57, Fillmore Central 31
Gordon/Rushville 36, Chadron 34
Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, O’Neill 52
49 Hastings St. Cecilia, 22 Doniphan-Trumbull
Heartland 45, Exeter/Milligan 31
Hot Springs, SD 39, Alliance 37
Johnson-Brock 68, Falls City 31
Kearney Catholic 50, Ord 29
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28
Lawrence-Nelson 52, Franklin 38
Lincoln Lutheran 51, Lincoln Christian 45
Lincoln Southwest 71, Grand Island 39
Mead 75, Palmyra 64
Millard North 50, Lincoln Southeast 40
Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33
Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51
Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43
Omaha Central 86, Omaha Northwest 43
Omaha Creighton Prep 45, Lincoln Pius X 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, North Platte 49
Omaha Westside 66, Omaha Burke 50
Osceola 64, Hampton 47
Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha North 45
Paxton 34, Brady 27
Pierce 55, Boone Central 47
Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18
Shelton 78, Kenesaw 51
Sidney 67, Chase County 32
Sioux County 39, Minatare 28
62 South Sioux City, Vermillion, SD 50
Stuart 63, Twin Loup 11
Summerland 82, Niobrara 35
Wakefield 52, Battle Creek 45
Wisner-Pilger 73, Tekamah-Herman 44
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Semifinal=
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Arapahoe 61
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Hitchcock County 27
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63
Girls Basketball:
Adams Central 54, Gothenburg 37
Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50
Arcadia-Loup City 38, Gibbon 25
Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16
Bayard 62, Banner County 12
Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15
Bloomfield 64, Winside 38
Bridgeport 80, Hemingford 8
Bruning-Davenport/Shikley 47, Dorchester 35
Cambridge 62, South Loup 54
Centura 45, Central City 20
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 29
Columbus Lakeview 47, Aurora 29
Columbus Scotus 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 47
Cross County 49, Meridian 30
Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 42
Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22
Elmwood-Murdock 28, Auburn 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Friend 24
Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30
Fremont 71, Westview 47
Fullerton 39, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Grand Island Northwest 36, Crete 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, O’Neill 39
49 Hastings St. Cecilia, 22 Doniphan-Trumbull
51 Hay Springs, Hot Springs, SD 44
Heartland 44, Exeter/Milligan 38
Hershey 60, Cozad 27
Howells/Dodge 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55
Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City 51
Kearney Catholic 46, Ord 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Franklin 7
Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25
Lincoln High 53, Kearney 39
Lincoln Northeast 62, Buena Vista 12
Lincoln Pius X 38, Omaha Marian 25
Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15
Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35
Millard West 54, Omaha Benson 41
Morrill 58, Garden County 54
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31
Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31
Norris 46, Elkhorn 18
Ogallala 46, Holdrege 28
Omaha Central 73, Omaha Northwest 23
Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, North Platte 27
Osceola 45, Hampton 30
Overton 41, Axtell 24
Palmer 48, St. Edward 21
Palmyra 58, Mead 14
Paxton 34, Brady 27
Pender 50, Oakland-Craig 43
Pierce 43, Boone Central 31
Plainview 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Pleasanton 62, Hi-Line 34
Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37
Ravenna 61, Burwell 17
38 Raymond Central, 13 Wilber-Clatonia
Shelby/Rising City 46, Giltner 25
Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27
Sidney 36, Chase County 35
Silver Lake 57, Elba 15
Southern 42, Tri County 32
Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 28
Wahoo 49, Wayne 35
West Holt 34, Ainsworth 31
Wynot 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 22
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Consolation Semifinal=
Arapahoe 51, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41, Hitchcock County 29
Semifinal=
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Medicine Valley 30
Southwest 66, Wauneta-Palisade 31
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 48, Worland, Wyo. 32
Topside Invitational Tournament=
Colby, Kan. 68, McCook 53
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.
.