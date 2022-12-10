High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 9)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 2 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

Boys Basketball:

Friday’s Scores:

Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39

Arcadia-Loup City 57, Gibbon 46

Archbishop Bergan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

Axtell 63, Overton 36

Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15

Bloomfield 47, Winside 35

Bridgeport 53, Hemingford 36

Bruning-Davenport/Shikley 52, Dorchester 12

Burwell 41, Ravenna 37

Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34

Central City 62, Centura 48

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Bancroft-Rosalie 48

Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42

Colby, Kan. 61, McCook 58

Columbus Scotus 44, Grand Island Central Catholic 43

Crete 66, Grand Island Northwest 40

Cross County 88, Meridian 29

Diller-Odell 59, Sterling 42

Douglas County West 63, Fort Calhoun 39

41 Elgin Public/Pope John, 39 Plainview

Elkhorn 50, Norris 48

Elm Creek 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Friend 46

Freeman 57, Fillmore Central 31

Gordon/Rushville 36, Chadron 34

Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, O’Neill 52

49 Hastings St. Cecilia, 22 Doniphan-Trumbull

Heartland 45, Exeter/Milligan 31

Hot Springs, SD 39, Alliance 37

Johnson-Brock 68, Falls City 31

Kearney Catholic 50, Ord 29

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28

Lawrence-Nelson 52, Franklin 38

Lincoln Lutheran 51, Lincoln Christian 45

Lincoln Southwest 71, Grand Island 39

Mead 75, Palmyra 64

Millard North 50, Lincoln Southeast 40

Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51

Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43

Omaha Central 86, Omaha Northwest 43

Omaha Creighton Prep 45, Lincoln Pius X 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, North Platte 49

Omaha Westside 66, Omaha Burke 50

Osceola 64, Hampton 47

Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha North 45

Paxton 34, Brady 27

Pierce 55, Boone Central 47

Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18

Shelton 78, Kenesaw 51

Sidney 67, Chase County 32

Sioux County 39, Minatare 28

62 South Sioux City, Vermillion, SD 50

Stuart 63, Twin Loup 11

Summerland 82, Niobrara 35

Wakefield 52, Battle Creek 45

Wisner-Pilger 73, Tekamah-Herman 44

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Semifinal=

Dundy County-Stratton 75, Arapahoe 61

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Hitchcock County 27

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63

Girls Basketball:

Adams Central 54, Gothenburg 37

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50

Arcadia-Loup City 38, Gibbon 25

Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

Bayard 62, Banner County 12

Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15

Bloomfield 64, Winside 38

Bridgeport 80, Hemingford 8

Bruning-Davenport/Shikley 47, Dorchester 35

Cambridge 62, South Loup 54

Centura 45, Central City 20

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 29

Columbus Lakeview 47, Aurora 29

Columbus Scotus 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 47

Cross County 49, Meridian 30

Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 42

Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22

Elmwood-Murdock 28, Auburn 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Friend 24

Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30

Fremont 71, Westview 47

Fullerton 39, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Grand Island Northwest 36, Crete 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, O’Neill 39

49 Hastings St. Cecilia, 22 Doniphan-Trumbull

51 Hay Springs, Hot Springs, SD 44

Heartland 44, Exeter/Milligan 38

Hershey 60, Cozad 27

Howells/Dodge 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55

Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City 51

Kearney Catholic 46, Ord 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Franklin 7

Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25

Lincoln High 53, Kearney 39

Lincoln Northeast 62, Buena Vista 12

Lincoln Pius X 38, Omaha Marian 25

Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15

Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35

Millard West 54, Omaha Benson 41

Morrill 58, Garden County 54

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31

Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31

Norris 46, Elkhorn 18

Ogallala 46, Holdrege 28

Omaha Central 73, Omaha Northwest 23

Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, North Platte 27

Osceola 45, Hampton 30

Overton 41, Axtell 24

Palmer 48, St. Edward 21

Palmyra 58, Mead 14

Paxton 34, Brady 27

Pender 50, Oakland-Craig 43

Pierce 43, Boone Central 31

Plainview 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Pleasanton 62, Hi-Line 34

Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37

Ravenna 61, Burwell 17

38 Raymond Central, 13 Wilber-Clatonia

Shelby/Rising City 46, Giltner 25

Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27

Sidney 36, Chase County 35

Silver Lake 57, Elba 15

Southern 42, Tri County 32

Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 28

Wahoo 49, Wayne 35

West Holt 34, Ainsworth 31

Wynot 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 22

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Consolation Semifinal=

Arapahoe 51, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41, Hitchcock County 29

Semifinal=

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Medicine Valley 30

Southwest 66, Wauneta-Palisade 31

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Scottsbluff 48, Worland, Wyo. 32

Topside Invitational Tournament=

Colby, Kan. 68, McCook 53

