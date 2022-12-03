High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 2)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 1 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.
Boys Basketball:
Ainsworth 61, Ord 40
Alma 57, Kenesaw 56 (OT)
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Hi-Line 37
Aquinas Catholic 57, Raymond Central 42
Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian Academy 23
Bayard 59, Crawford 41
Bertrand 55, Axtell 48
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52
Cedar Catholic 67, Boone Central 60
Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 63
Cross County 67, Shelby-Rising City 28
Deshler 40, Silver Lake 28
Diller-Odell 40, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 24
Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Blue Hill 36
Dundy County Stratton 73, Arapahoe 50
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Elkhorn 41, Bennington 35
Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31
Fort Calhoun 53, Archbishop Bergan 47
Giltner 45, High Plains Community 34
Gordon-Rushville 66, Hemingford 36
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Palmer 9
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Clarkson/Leigh 45
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47, Crofton 32
Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 26
Malcolm 54, Auburn 52
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Wallace 31
Mead 51, Johnson County Central 34
Nebraska Christian 69, St. Edward 30
North Central 51, Burwell 22
North Platte St. Patrick’s 60, Sutherland 27
Ogallala 73, Lexington 38
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 43
Osceola 47, Exeter-Milligan 30
Paxton 68, Medicine Valley 22
Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35
Pleasanton 64, Arcadia/Loup City 38
Potter-Dix 63, Morrill 24
Sandhills Valley 54, Anselmo-Merna 43
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Maxwell 30
Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63
65 Scottsbluff, Sterling, CO 37
Shelton 81, Franklin 39
Sidney 67, Gering 52
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 62, Twin Loup 30
South Platte 43, Minatare 30
St. Mary’s 56, Riverside 44
Stuart 50, Central Valley 31
Summerland 56, CWC 23
Syracuse 57, Falls City 33
Wayne 37, Battle Creek 28
West Holt 63, Creighton 51
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Heartland 33 (OT)
Wynot 46, Winside 34
Yutan 49, Lourdes Central Catholic 28
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Bloomfield: Tri County Northeast VS Bloomfield
@ Central City: Gibbon VS Central City
@ Dorchester: Meridian VS Dorchester
@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West
@ Elkhorn Valley: Neligh-Oakdale VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Frankfort, KS: Pawnee City VS Frankfort, KS
@ Garden County: Brady VS Garden County
@ Gothenburg: Hershey VS Gothenburg
@ Hampton: BDS VS Hampton
@ Howells-Dodge: Stanton VS Howells-Dodge
@ Kimball: Leyton VS Kimball
@ Loomis: Overton VS Loomis
@ McCook: Chase County VS McCook
@ Milford: Fillmore Central VS Milford
@ Nebraska City: Beatrice VS Nebraska City
@ Parkview Christian: Whiting, IA VS Parkview Christian
@ Plainview: Wausa VS Plainview
@ Southern: Palmyra VS Southern
@ Sterling: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Sterling
@ Wauneta-Palisade: Cambridge VS Wauneta-Palisade
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Winnebago: Walthill VS Winnebago
@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger
Girls Basketball:
Alma 58, Kenesaw 8
Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills Valley 23
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Hi-Line 36
Arapahoe 49, Dundy County Stratton 21 (OT)
Axtell 30, Bertrand 20
BDS 52, Hampton 22
Bayard 63, Crawford 19
Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 10
Bennington 50, Elkhorn 29
Bloomfield 59, Tri County Northeast 41
Blue Hill 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 45
Bridgeport 93, Perkins County 27
Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central City 49, Gibbon 25
Chase County 56, McCook 24
Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41
Cross County 68, Shelby-Rising City 47
Deshler 32, Silver Lake 28
Diller-Odell 54, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 32
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 48
Elkhorn Valley 49, Neligh-Oakdale 25
Elmwood-Murdock 41, Lourdes Central Catholic 40
Falls City 29, Syracuse 28
Garden County 28, Brady 26
Gordon-Rushville 71, Hemingford 17
Gothenburg 65, Hershey 47
High Plains Community 41, Giltner 29
Howells-Dodge 50, Stanton 37
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Clarkson/Leigh 51 (OT)
Johnson County Central 50, Mead 27
Lincoln Christian 64, Utah 19
Maxwell 0, Sandhills/Thedford 0
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wallace 26
Meridian 45, Dorchester 23
Milford 48, Fillmore Central 18
Morrill 62, Potter-Dix 29
Nebraska Christian 56, St. Edward 8
North Central 37, Burwell 24
North Platte St. Patrick’s 46, Sutherland 27
Omaha Nation 60, Santee 50
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 57, Omaha Concordia 38
Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35
Ord 60, Ainsworth 55
Osceola 41, Exeter-Milligan 34
Overton 53, Loomis 29
Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 36
Pender 59, Tekamah-Herman 15
Pleasanton 59, Arcadia/Loup City 28
Raymond Central 47, Aquinas Catholic 37
Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33
Shelton 79, Franklin 7
Sidney 49, Chadron 44
Southern 43, Palmyra 37
Southern Valley 62, Elm Creek 38
St. Mary’s 64, Riverside 12
Stuart 36, Central Valley 34
Summerland 66, CWC 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
Wayne 40, Battle Creek 35 (OT)
31 Wilber-Clatonia, 16 Heartland
Wynot 75, Winside 33
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Archbishop Bergan: Fort Calhoun VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Cedar Catholic: Boone Central VS Cedar Catholic
@ Cody-Kilgore: Hay Springs VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West
@ Frankfort, KS: Pawnee City VS Frankfort, KS
@ Kimball: Leyton VS Kimball
@ Ogallala: Lexington VS Ogallala
@ Parkview Christian: Whiting, IA VS Parkview Christian
@ Plainview: Wausa VS Plainview
@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Twin Loup VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
@ South Platte: Minatare VS South Platte
@ Sterling: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Sterling
@ West Holt: Creighton VS West Holt
@ Winnebago: Walthill VS Winnebago
@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger
