High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 2)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 1 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

Boys Basketball:

Ainsworth 61, Ord 40

Alma 57, Kenesaw 56 (OT)

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Hi-Line 37

Aquinas Catholic 57, Raymond Central 42

Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian Academy 23

Bayard 59, Crawford 41

Bertrand 55, Axtell 48

Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52

Cedar Catholic 67, Boone Central 60

Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 63

Cross County 67, Shelby-Rising City 28

Deshler 40, Silver Lake 28

Diller-Odell 40, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 24

Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Blue Hill 36

Dundy County Stratton 73, Arapahoe 50

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Elkhorn 41, Bennington 35

Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31

Fort Calhoun 53, Archbishop Bergan 47

Giltner 45, High Plains Community 34

Gordon-Rushville 66, Hemingford 36

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Palmer 9

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Clarkson/Leigh 45

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47, Crofton 32

Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 26

Malcolm 54, Auburn 52

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Wallace 31

Mead 51, Johnson County Central 34

Nebraska Christian 69, St. Edward 30

North Central 51, Burwell 22

North Platte St. Patrick’s 60, Sutherland 27

Ogallala 73, Lexington 38

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 43

Osceola 47, Exeter-Milligan 30

Paxton 68, Medicine Valley 22

Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35

Pleasanton 64, Arcadia/Loup City 38

Potter-Dix 63, Morrill 24

Sandhills Valley 54, Anselmo-Merna 43

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Maxwell 30

Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63

65 Scottsbluff, Sterling, CO 37

Shelton 81, Franklin 39

Sidney 67, Gering 52

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 62, Twin Loup 30

South Platte 43, Minatare 30

St. Mary’s 56, Riverside 44

Stuart 50, Central Valley 31

Summerland 56, CWC 23

Syracuse 57, Falls City 33

Wayne 37, Battle Creek 28

West Holt 63, Creighton 51

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Heartland 33 (OT)

Wynot 46, Winside 34

Yutan 49, Lourdes Central Catholic 28

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Bloomfield: Tri County Northeast VS Bloomfield

@ Central City: Gibbon VS Central City

@ Dorchester: Meridian VS Dorchester

@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West

@ Elkhorn Valley: Neligh-Oakdale VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Frankfort, KS: Pawnee City VS Frankfort, KS

@ Garden County: Brady VS Garden County

@ Gothenburg: Hershey VS Gothenburg

@ Hampton: BDS VS Hampton

@ Howells-Dodge: Stanton VS Howells-Dodge

@ Kimball: Leyton VS Kimball

@ Loomis: Overton VS Loomis

@ McCook: Chase County VS McCook

@ Milford: Fillmore Central VS Milford

@ Nebraska City: Beatrice VS Nebraska City

@ Parkview Christian: Whiting, IA VS Parkview Christian

@ Plainview: Wausa VS Plainview

@ Southern: Palmyra VS Southern

@ Sterling: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Sterling

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Cambridge VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winnebago: Walthill VS Winnebago

@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger

Girls Basketball:

Alma 58, Kenesaw 8

Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills Valley 23

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Hi-Line 36

Arapahoe 49, Dundy County Stratton 21 (OT)

Axtell 30, Bertrand 20

BDS 52, Hampton 22

Bayard 63, Crawford 19

Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 10

Bennington 50, Elkhorn 29

Bloomfield 59, Tri County Northeast 41

Blue Hill 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 45

Bridgeport 93, Perkins County 27

Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central City 49, Gibbon 25

Chase County 56, McCook 24

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41

Cross County 68, Shelby-Rising City 47

Deshler 32, Silver Lake 28

Diller-Odell 54, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 32

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 48

Elkhorn Valley 49, Neligh-Oakdale 25

Elmwood-Murdock 41, Lourdes Central Catholic 40

Falls City 29, Syracuse 28

Garden County 28, Brady 26

Gordon-Rushville 71, Hemingford 17

Gothenburg 65, Hershey 47

High Plains Community 41, Giltner 29

Howells-Dodge 50, Stanton 37

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Clarkson/Leigh 51 (OT)

Johnson County Central 50, Mead 27

Lincoln Christian 64, Utah 19

Maxwell 0, Sandhills/Thedford 0

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wallace 26

Meridian 45, Dorchester 23

Milford 48, Fillmore Central 18

Morrill 62, Potter-Dix 29

Nebraska Christian 56, St. Edward 8

North Central 37, Burwell 24

North Platte St. Patrick’s 46, Sutherland 27

Omaha Nation 60, Santee 50

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 57, Omaha Concordia 38

Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35

Ord 60, Ainsworth 55

Osceola 41, Exeter-Milligan 34

Overton 53, Loomis 29

Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 36

Pender 59, Tekamah-Herman 15

Pleasanton 59, Arcadia/Loup City 28

Raymond Central 47, Aquinas Catholic 37

Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33

Shelton 79, Franklin 7

Sidney 49, Chadron 44

Southern 43, Palmyra 37

Southern Valley 62, Elm Creek 38

St. Mary’s 64, Riverside 12

Stuart 36, Central Valley 34

Summerland 66, CWC 27

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

Wayne 40, Battle Creek 35 (OT)

31 Wilber-Clatonia, 16 Heartland

Wynot 75, Winside 33

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Archbishop Bergan: Fort Calhoun VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Cedar Catholic: Boone Central VS Cedar Catholic

@ Cody-Kilgore: Hay Springs VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West

@ Frankfort, KS: Pawnee City VS Frankfort, KS

@ Kimball: Leyton VS Kimball

@ Ogallala: Lexington VS Ogallala

@ Parkview Christian: Whiting, IA VS Parkview Christian

@ Plainview: Wausa VS Plainview

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Twin Loup VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ South Platte: Minatare VS South Platte

@ Sterling: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Sterling

@ West Holt: Creighton VS West Holt

@ Winnebago: Walthill VS Winnebago

@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger

