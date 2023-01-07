High school basketball: Saturday’s scores
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Boys Basketball
DUKANE
Batavia at St. Charles East, 6:00
Lake Park at Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7:00
St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 6:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marist at Benet, 7:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake Central 60, Round Lake 31
Grant at Wauconda, 4:30
Grayslake North at Antioch, 1:00
Lakes at North Chicago, 5:00
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 4:45
NONCONFERENCE
Stagg 70, Hansberry 44
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield North, 2:30
Butler at Jacobs, 12:30 p.m
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, Ind., 6:30
Coal City at Morris, 6:45
Crete-Monee at Providence, 2:30
Crystal Lake South at Woodstock North, 1:30
DeKalb at Champaign Central, 4:30
Don Bosco, Ind. at Yorkville Christian, 2:00
Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 3:30
East Aurora at West Aurora, 4:30
Elgin Academy vs. Schaumburg at NOW Arena, 2:00
Gardner-South Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00
Geneva at Hampshire, 4:00
Hinsdale Adventist at Cristo Rey, 7:30
Hinsdale South at New Trier, 1:15
Iroquois West at Herscher, 7:00
Johnsburg at Belvidere North, 4:00
Joliet Catholic at Pontiac, 2:30
LaSalle-Peru at Mendota, 4:30
Lincoln-Way West at Argo, 4:30
Marian Central at Carmel, 5:00
McHenry at Dixon, 2:00
McNamara at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30
Naperville Central at Lockport, 6:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Loyola, 3:00
Plano at Somonauk, 7:30
Riverside-Brookfield at Nazareth, 2:30
Romeoville at Montini, 7:00
St. Francis at Marmion, 6:00
Taft at Metea Valley, 2:30
Timothy Christian at Christ the King, 2:00
Von Steuben at Fenwick, 6:00
Waubonsie Valley at Mount Carmel, 6:00
Willowbrook at Proviso West, 6:00
Wilmington at Grant Park, 1:30
Woodland at Serena, 2:30
Woodstock at North Boone, 7:00
Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00
York at IC Catholic, 7:30
CLINTON
Seneca vs. Peoria Christian, 1:30
DEPAUL PREP
DePaul Prep 51, Lake Forest 45
St. Ignatius vs. Glenbrook North, 1:30
Brother Rice vs. Bolingbrook, 3:30
Joliet West vs. Rolling Meadows, 5:00
DUBUQUE, IOWA
Evanston vs. Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa, 5:00
ERIE, PENN.
De La Salle vs. Lincoln Park, Penn., 6:30
HIGHLAND
Belleville East 65, Hillcrest 59
St. Rita vs. St. Louis Chaminade, Mo., 5:15
Simeon vs. Philadelphia Imhotep, Penn., 7:00
HYDE PARK
Brooks 72, Parker 67
Gary Westside, Ind. 64, Longwood 53
Thornton vs. U-High, noon
Rich vs. Danville, 1:20 p.m
North Lawndale vs. Lemont, 2:40
Perspectives—LA vs. Lyons, 4:00
Hyde Park vs. Niles North, 5:20
Proviso East vs. Thornwood, 6:40
Bloom vs. Kenwood, 8:00
ROCK FALLS
Bureau Valley vs. Reed-Custer, noon
ST. JOSEPH- OGDEN
Beecher 64, Bismarck-Henning 48
Champaign Centennial 39, Addison Trail 34
Kankakee vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 8:00
TAYLORVILLE
Marian Catholic vs. Normal, 7:30
Girls Basketball
Bartlett, Tenn. 61, Kenwood 51
Elk Grove 52, Maine East 22
Glenbard West 78, Lemont 47
Joliet Central 39, Lockport 35
Lane 53, Simeon 35
Loyola 56, Sandburg 32
Metea Valley 60, South Elgin 46
Naperville North 60, Plainfield North 35
Stagg 49, Richards 40