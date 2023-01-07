High school basketball: Saturday’s scores

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Boys Basketball

DUKANE

Batavia at St. Charles East, 6:00

Lake Park at Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7:00

St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 6:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marist at Benet, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake Central 60, Round Lake 31

Grant at Wauconda, 4:30

Grayslake North at Antioch, 1:00

Lakes at North Chicago, 5:00

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 4:45

NONCONFERENCE

Stagg 70, Hansberry 44

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield North, 2:30

Butler at Jacobs, 12:30 p.m

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, Ind., 6:30

Coal City at Morris, 6:45

Crete-Monee at Providence, 2:30

Crystal Lake South at Woodstock North, 1:30

DeKalb at Champaign Central, 4:30

Don Bosco, Ind. at Yorkville Christian, 2:00

Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 3:30

East Aurora at West Aurora, 4:30

Elgin Academy vs. Schaumburg at NOW Arena, 2:00

Gardner-South Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00

Geneva at Hampshire, 4:00

Hinsdale Adventist at Cristo Rey, 7:30

Hinsdale South at New Trier, 1:15

Iroquois West at Herscher, 7:00

Johnsburg at Belvidere North, 4:00

Joliet Catholic at Pontiac, 2:30

LaSalle-Peru at Mendota, 4:30

Lincoln-Way West at Argo, 4:30

Marian Central at Carmel, 5:00

McHenry at Dixon, 2:00

McNamara at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30

Naperville Central at Lockport, 6:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Loyola, 3:00

Plano at Somonauk, 7:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Nazareth, 2:30

Romeoville at Montini, 7:00

St. Francis at Marmion, 6:00

Taft at Metea Valley, 2:30

Timothy Christian at Christ the King, 2:00

Von Steuben at Fenwick, 6:00

Waubonsie Valley at Mount Carmel, 6:00

Willowbrook at Proviso West, 6:00

Wilmington at Grant Park, 1:30

Woodland at Serena, 2:30

Woodstock at North Boone, 7:00

Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00

York at IC Catholic, 7:30

CLINTON

Seneca vs. Peoria Christian, 1:30

DEPAUL PREP

DePaul Prep 51, Lake Forest 45

St. Ignatius vs. Glenbrook North, 1:30

Brother Rice vs. Bolingbrook, 3:30

Joliet West vs. Rolling Meadows, 5:00

DUBUQUE, IOWA

Evanston vs. Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa, 5:00

ERIE, PENN.

De La Salle vs. Lincoln Park, Penn., 6:30

HIGHLAND

Belleville East 65, Hillcrest 59

St. Rita vs. St. Louis Chaminade, Mo., 5:15

Simeon vs. Philadelphia Imhotep, Penn., 7:00

HYDE PARK

Brooks 72, Parker 67

Gary Westside, Ind. 64, Longwood 53

Thornton vs. U-High, noon

Rich vs. Danville, 1:20 p.m

North Lawndale vs. Lemont, 2:40

Perspectives—LA vs. Lyons, 4:00

Hyde Park vs. Niles North, 5:20

Proviso East vs. Thornwood, 6:40

Bloom vs. Kenwood, 8:00

ROCK FALLS

Bureau Valley vs. Reed-Custer, noon

ST. JOSEPH- OGDEN

Beecher 64, Bismarck-Henning 48

Champaign Centennial 39, Addison Trail 34

Kankakee vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 8:00

TAYLORVILLE

Marian Catholic vs. Normal, 7:30

Girls Basketball

Bartlett, Tenn. 61, Kenwood 51

Elk Grove 52, Maine East 22

Glenbard West 78, Lemont 47

Joliet Central 39, Lockport 35

Lane 53, Simeon 35

Loyola 56, Sandburg 32

Metea Valley 60, South Elgin 46

Naperville North 60, Plainfield North 35

Stagg 49, Richards 40