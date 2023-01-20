High School Basketball: Rivalry games worth watching

Jan. 19—WEATHER PERMITTING, there will be Division I rivalry games played across the state in both boys basketball and girls basketball tonight. Here are some of the top storylines entering those matchups:

GIRLS

Goffstown (7-1) at Bedford (8-0)

This is the marquee game on tonight’s Division I girls schedule. Bedford and Bishop Guertin are the only undefeated teams in the division. Exeter, which dropped a 51-37 decision to Bedford, is the only team that has scored more than 30 points against the Bulldogs. Goffstown has won seven in a row since opening the season with a loss to BG. Goffstown’s Ava Winterburn, an SNHU commit, is the leading scorer in Division I (24.5 ppg).

Memorial (4-5) at Central (0-7)

The records aren’t pretty, so this game will be all about generating momentum. Central, Nashua North and Trinity are the only winless teams in the division. Memorial has lost five in a row since a 4-0 start.

BOYS

Nashua North (7-1) at Nashua South (6-1)

North beat South 76-47 to win the Nashua Holiday Basketball Tournament in December, but expect a closer game tonight. South will have to do a better job of Defending North’s Trevor Labrecque, who scored a team-high 25 points in the first meeting.

Goffstown (3-4) at Bedford (7-1)

This is the second game of a boys/girls doubleheader. It features Aiden O’Connell’s current team (Bedford) and his former team (Goffstown).

Central (1-6) at Memorial (4-4)

Although Mark Nyomah left Central for a prep school in Minnesota earlier this month, Central picked up its first regular-season win by beating Keene 49-40 on Tuesday. It was by far the team’s best defensive effort of the season. Nyomah scored 12 points when Central beat Memorial 63-37 in the consolation round of the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Londonderry (1-7) at Pinkerton (8-0)

Pinkerton, the Lone unbeaten team in Division I, is a heavy favorite in this one, but unpredictable outcomes are what make rivalry games special. An upset would make Londonderry’s season.

Winnacunnet (6-2) at Exeter (5-2)

On paper, this looks like it could be the most competitive game of the night. Sanborn transfer Jared Khalil is averaging 22 points per game for Winnacunnet, which will be facing an Exeter team that hasn’t played a game since Jan. 10.

Top teams This week’s Picks for the top team in each division (records do not include Thursday’s results):

BOYS

Division I: Pinkerton (8-0)

The Astros are playing better defense than they did last season when they advanced to the Division I semifinals. Six of Pinkerton’s eight opponents failed to score more than 47 points.

Division II: Souhegan (7-0)

Souhegan passed a big test by beating Pelham 61-57 last Friday. That left the Sabers as the only unbeaten team in Division II.

Division III: Gilford (9-0)

Gilford breezed past a previously unbeaten Hopkinton team 79-42 Tuesday. The Golden Eagles have a blend of size and athleticism rarely seen in Division III.

Division IV: Concord Christian (9-0)

Concord Christian needed a huge second-half comeback to defeat Derryfield 68-66 on Dec. 9. The Cougars had a 22-point lead midway through the third quarter of that game. Those teams meet again tonight.

GIRLS

Division I: Bishop Guertin (7-0)

BG’s record includes wins against Dracut (Mass.), 59-42, and La Salle Academy (Providence, RI), 81-29. The Cards have four players averaging more than 11 points per game, and are still the team to beat.

Division II: Kennett (8-0)

Both teams could be undefeated when Bow visits Kennett on Feb. 7.

Division III: Conant (10-0)

The Orioles have experience and have faced a tough schedule.

Division IV: Groveton (8-0)

Groveton is the only unbeaten team in Division IV.

Gilford boys taking it personally

The Gilford boys have won the last two Division III Championships Outright and shared the 2020 title with Mascenic. This year’s team is unbeaten and the Reese brothers, Isaiah and Jalen, get much of the credit — deservedly so.

The Golden Eagles have some underrated — or at least underappreciated — players on their roster as well, and Sam Cheek, a 6-foot-5 senior center, is among them. Cheek scored 13 points to help Gilford defeat Hopkinton 79-42 in a battle of undefeated teams Tuesday night.

“I feel like we have a lot of kids who are ascending players,” Gilford Coach Rick Acquilano said. “(Cheek) falls into the category of … his ceiling is still up there and he can continue to get more and more aggressive in his Mindset offensively, in particular. I had somebody say to me last year Sam Cheek would be the best player is half the teams in Division III.

“There are people out there who say we only have two good players. I tell the guys, ‘You might want to take that personally.’ I thought we had some guys who did take that personally and stepped up (against Hopkinton).”

