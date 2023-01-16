High school basketball: Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 rankings for Jan. 15, 2023

Congratulations to Kenwood. For the first time in history, the Broncos are No. 1.

That was a really easy decision. Kenwood beat Simeon at Simeon this week and also knocked off Curie in overtime. The Broncos have split with Young this season and have beaten Proviso East and Bloom.

The Wolverines slide down into the second spot. The other big change this week was Curie leaping up to No. 11. The Condors gave Kenwood all it could handle at Kenwood and did it without lead guard Carlos Harris. Curie’s resume is excellent with wins against New Trier, Joliet West and Oswego East. And the losses are also of the highest quality (Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, Kenwood).

And after that, well, who knows? Parity has arrived and it hit everything hard. Lincoln-Way East beat Bloom. Bloom beat Mount Carmel. Bolingbrook beat Oswego East. Oswego East beat Joliet West. Lyons lost to Glenbard West.

It’s messy in that second tier of teams. It’s possible some of the big matchups this week help clarify all that a bit.

St. Ignatius and Grayslake Central drop out this week. The Wolfpack lost to Loyola and have now lost four of their last five games. The Rams lost to Lake Forest.

Loyola and Marist joined the rankings. That was a tough decision, there are a handful of teams creeping around looking to get in, but their resumes just aren’t very strong. So I went with the strongest schedules. The RedHawks have been in the rankings most of the season. It’s the season debut for the Ramblers.

Super 25 for Jan. 15, 2023

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Kenwood (15-2) 3

First time is top

2. Simeon (16-1) 1

Lost to Kenwood

3. Young (15-4) 2

Faces Joliet West Saturday

4. Benet (19-1) 4

Hosts Kenwood Saturday

5. Curie (13-5) 11

Challenging the elite

6. Rolling Meadows (19-2) 6

Demolished Evanston

7. Brother Rice (18-2) 8

Takes on Meadows Saturday

8. Hillcrest (17-2) 10

Big test Monday vs. Curie

9. Joliet West (15-5) 5

Lost to Oswego East

10. Mount Carmel (17-2) 7

Speed ​​bump vs. Bloom

11. Bolingbrook (14-5) 17

At Lincoln-Way East Tuesday

12. Proviso East (14-2) 13

Hosts Lyons Saturday

13. Lincoln-Way East (16-1) 16

Beat Bloom on the road

14. Bloom (13-5) 12

Will be tough when healthy

15. Oswego East (17-4) 20

Faces Hillcrest Saturday

16. Lyons (16-2) 9

Lost to Glenbard West

17. New Trier (17-3) 15

At Glenbrook North Friday

18. St. Rita (10-8) 14

At De La Salle Tuesday

19. Hinsdale Central (16-3) 18

Hosts Lyons Friday

20. Glenbrook South (15-4) 21

Beat Evanston

21. Libertyville (15-3) 22

Cohesive, Talented group

22. Glenbrook North (17-2) 23

Big week ahead

23. Hyde Park (15-4) 24

Couldn’t Hang with Simeon

24. Marist (17-4) NO

Showdown with Brother Rice Tuesday

25. Loyola (16-5) NO

Took down St. Ignatius