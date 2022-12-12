High school basketball: Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 rankings for Dec. 11, 2022

Another long weekend of high school basketball is in the books. I’ve now seen 21 of the 25 ranked teams play, so I have a much better handle on things.

The quick list of teams I’d say impressed me as better than I expected them to be in the preseason: Simeon, Joliet West, Benet, Hillcrest, St. Ignatius, Bloom, Lincoln-Way East, Hyde Park, Proviso East, Lemont .

Marist, Rolling Meadows, New Trier and Lyons are the four ranked teams I haven’t had a chance to cover yet.

Marist is the only team added this week. Oak Lawn falls out after losing to Evergreen Park and Hinsdale Central. The Spartans still have that big win over Mount Carmel on their resume though, so don’t forget about them.

A lot of the holiday tournament pairings were released over the weekend. Tomorrow I’ll post a story with everything I’ve seen so far. No word yet on Proviso West. It’s possible I will get the Big Dipper pairings tomorrow.

Super 25 for Dec. 11, 2022

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Simeon (6-0) 1

Playing in Arkansas next weekend

2. Kenwood (6-1) 2

Lost in Atlanta

3. Joliet West (7-2) 3

In Madison next weekend

4. St. Rita (4-3) 5

Won at Brother Rice

5. Young (4-3) 4

Went 1-2 in DC

6. Brother Rice (9-1) 6

Knocked off Bloom

7. Benet (8-0) 8

Hosts Marian Catholic Friday

8. Hillcrest (8-1) 9

Played well vs. East St. Louis

9. St. Ignatius (7-1) 10

Reggie Ray can play

10. New Trier (8-1) 18

Beat Rolling Meadows

11. Mount Carmel (8-1) 17

Took down Curie

12. Curie (7-3) 11

Looking for a leader

13. Rolling Meadows (9-1) 7

Fell short vs. Trevians

14. Glenbrook North (8-0) 12

Patrick Schaller has emerged

15. Bolingbrook (6-1) 13

Winning shorthanded

16. Bloom (5-2) 14

Loaded with potential

17. Marian Catholic (7-2) 16

Handled Evanston

18. Lincoln-Way East (7-1) 20

Hosts Andrew Tuesday

19. Oswego East (8-1) 21

Faces Curie Saturday

20. Lyons (6-0) 22

Beat Glenbard West

21. Hyde Park (7-1) 23

Takes on Romeoville Saturday

22. Proviso East (5-1) 24

Knocked off De La Salle

23. Lemont (9-0) 25

Castillo Twins are dominating

24. Evanston (7-2) 19

Searching for shooting

25. Marist (8-0) NO

Young and unbeaten