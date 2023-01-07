High school basketball: Michael O’Brien’s Notebook

It’s a huge Saturday, with Shootout action in Chicago and down in Highland. I’ll be updating this throughout the day.

Peoria Christian 54, Seneca 48: I was gearing up for a possible visit to check out undefeated Seneca and then this goes and happens. Simeon is now the only unbeaten left in the area (if they win tonight against Imohotep). Sophomore Paxton Giertz scored 24 for Seneca.

DePaul Prep 51, Lake Forest 45: The hosts win the opener behind 22 points from PJ Chambers. Asa Thomas led the Scouts with 24.

Thornton 61, U-High 39: Senior Vincent Rainey scored 20 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 7-5.

Glenbrook North 65, St. Ignatius 57: The Spartans jumped out to a double-digit lead early and never surrendered the advantage, picking up a huge bounce-back win after falling at Glenbrook South last night. Senior Ryan Cohen scored his 1,000th point in the first half. Junior Josh Fridman led Glenbrook North with 22 points. Richard Barron scored 25 for St. Ignatius.

Belleville East 65, Hillcrest 59: Point guard Bryce Tillery had a big game for the Hawks with 22 points but it wasn’t enough. Big man Darrion Baker added 17 points. The win improves Belleville East to 15-2 and it appears the Lancers will be a significant factor in the Class 4A state playoffs.

Brooks 72, Francis Parker 67: A nice solid win for the Eagles. Remember, Parker made some noise at the Big Dipper. Anthony Vaval led Brooks with 18 points. Caleb David scored 21 for the Colonels.

Beecher 64, Bismarck-Henning 48: The Bobcats improve to 17-1. Junior Adyn McGinley led the way with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Zack Johnson added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Crystal Lake South 63, Woodstock North 42: The Gators’ quality season rolls on with a road win and sophomore AJ Demirov continues his break out campaign. He had 20 points, five steals and three assists in this one. Cooper LePage added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.