High school basketball: Lou Adams Hired as Rich’s new basketball Coach

It didn’t take long for Rich to replace Jamere Dismukes as basketball coach. The school hired former Orr and Englewood Coach Lou Adams on Wednesday.

Adams turned Orr into a powerhouse, winning three state championships in his 12 years at the helm. They stepped down after last season.

“I wanted to take a little time after Orr and see if the right opportunity opened up,” Adams said. “I couldn’t believe the facility at Rich. They might have the best one in the state of Illinois. It’s a very exciting situation.”

The Rich gym was redone two years ago and the school recently completed the construction of a Fieldhouse with three regulation wooden courts.

Dismuskes took over at Rich in the spring but never coached a game at the school. They left for Homewood-Flossmoor last week.

Adams says the players were pleased that the coaching saga was over.

“They were happy to see me,” Adams said. “I didn’t know if they would know me. I talked to them and the parents for about an hour and a half. It was a good meeting. They have a lot of talent.”

Senior Ray Austin and junior Tyler Wooten are expected to be the Raptors’ top players this season.

Adams, who lives on the South Side, will continue to work at Orr and just be coaching at Rich.

“It’s going to be a little strange coaching in the Suburbs and not the Public League,” Adams said.