High school basketball: Checking in on the top uncommitted Seniors

With Division I Scholarships at a premium these days due to college programs constantly dipping into the transfer portal, top prospects in the state have not delayed in making decisions.

Prospects are typically taking visits as soon as they can get on campus and decisions have typically followed fairly quickly.

Currently, 22 of the top 28 prospects in the senior class have committed, including eight of the top 10.

Young’s Dalen Davis is one of the uncommitted.

While finding an ideal basketball fit was obvious, Davis zeroed in on one specific criteria to go with the basketball side: academics.

“I knew going through the process the one thing that I knew for sure I wanted in a school was academics,” Davis said.

Back in late August, the talented point guard trimmed his list to a very manageable number of schools: two. Both Princeton and Tulane made the cut.

“I wanted the academics,” Davis said. “Both can provide that. Basketball stops for everyone at some point, so getting that type of education and degree was important to me.”

Davis, who visited both schools earlier this month, admits he’s still weighing both options. He will talk with his family about the decision in the coming days and weeks. But he will make the call on his birthday which is Oct. 15.

“It’s been a long process,” Davis said. “I am grateful to be down to these two with the great academics, coaches and environment they both offer.”

Here is a look at the recruitments of a few other top uncommitted prospects in Illinois and where they stand with their recruitments.

Richard Barron, St. Ignatius

The big-bodied 6-4 Barron took an official visit to George Mason back in June and an Unofficial visit to Arizona State in August. Both programs offered Barron, a high-level shooter who can space the floor.

In addition, he says Toledo, Southern Illinois and Indiana State remain active in his recruitment.

Although he doesn’t have other visits set up just yet, he does plan to get to a campus or two in October.

“I am waiting for a great fit, the right fit for me,” Barron said. “I am in no rush and taking my time. If there are schools that decide to pass on me, then it wasn’t meant to be.”

Wes Rubin, Simeon

The Simeon open gyms are a little more crowded than expected this fall, thanks to the 6-8 Rubin being back on the market.

Rubin committed to Loyola, along with his brother Miles, back in June. While Miles remains committed, Wes opened his recruitment back up earlier this month and just returned from an official visit to Western Michigan this past weekend.

There has been a lot of activity for Rubin, who says he has not ruled out Loyola.

Rubin will visit Northern Iowa this week and has heard from DePaul, Iowa, Indiana State, Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois the most since re-opening his recruitment.

“I just don’t want to rush the process the time around and find the right school for me,” Rubin said.

Nik Polonowski, Lyons

It took some time for Polonowski to be noticed and for his recruitment to heat up. But after a stellar summer, both with his high school team and while playing with Breakaway on the grassroots circuit, the 6-6 senior’s list began to grow.

Polonowski took official visits to Western Michigan and Penn and is close to pulling the trigger with an announcement expected soon.

East St. Louis star commits to Kansas State

Macaleab Rich of East St. Louis, who is now among the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s top five prospects in the Class of 2023, had a Surplus of offers following his breakout summer.

The highly-athletic 6-5 forward climbed the rankings and grabbed the attention of high-major programs.

Rich named a final four, which included Ole Miss, Missouri, Kansas State and UIC, and made a point to get to each campus. He took four official visits with his final visit to UIC a couple of weekends ago.

Rich announced his decision on Monday, committing to Kansas State where he will join a recruiting class that includes Kenwood’s Darrin Ames.

Durkin down to Richmond and Davidson

Former Glenbard West star Bobby Durkin, who reclassified and is now a Class of 2023 prospect attending IMG Academy in Florida, became a hot commodity with his play this past spring and summer while playing with Breakaway on the club basketball circuit.

With shooting at a premium among college coaches and programs — and Durkin providing that elite skill — the 6-6 forward saw his list grow. He took official visits to a pair of Atlantic 10 Conference schools this past month and has trimmed a once long list down to Davidson and Richmond.