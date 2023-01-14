High school basketball: Check out Friday’s box scores | High School Sports
Boys basketball
Belaire 41, McKinley 37
Belaire 8 10 13 10-41
McKinley 6 8 15 8-37
SCORING: BELAIRE: J. Madame 15, P. Johnson 13, D. Dawson 9, A. Stewart 3, S. Woods 1; MCKINLEY: G. Lathers 26, J. Williams 6, T. Spells 5
3-POINT GOALS: BELAIRE 2 (Johnson); MCKINLEY 4 (Lathers 3, Spells)
Records: Belaire 3-5; McKinley 1-12
Dunham 47, Episcopal 28
Dunham 13 10 13 11-47
Episcopal 4 10 7 7-28
SCORING: DUNHAM: :Lavergme 15. Levy 12, Haven 11, Warton 5, Augustus 2, Rabolais 1, Monsun 1; EPISCOPAL: Callahan 10, Clark 7, Parker 4, Alton 3, Beckman 3, McMains 1
3-POINT GOALS: Dunham: 5: Lavergne 3, Haven 1, Levy 1; Episcopal: Beckman 1
Records: Episcopal 13-7, Dunham 12-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: Dunham 34, Episcopal 31
65 East Feliciana, 58 University
East Feliciana 22 15 13 15-65
University 9 9 12 27-58
SCORING: EAST FELICIANA: Tre’Dez Green 24, Cedisian Williams 16, Tukerius White 9, Tyler Martin 9, Chandler Wilson 4, Chance Loyell 3, Micah Hodges 2; UNIVERSITY: Seth Mays 21, Darryl Hurst 15, Josef Hodoh 7, Coper Coates 7, Trushaad Bush 4
3-POINT GOALS: EAST FELICIANA 9 (White 3, Green 2, Williams 2, Martin, Loyell); UNIVERSITY 7 (Mays 5, Hurst, Coates)
Records: East Feliciana 10-4; University 13-8
Family Christian 55, Brusly 42
Family Christian 11 14 15 15-55
Brusly 8 17 10 7-42
SCORING: FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Chance Martin 21, Kayden Colbert 10, Jordan Jones 9, Timel Carmel 9, Seth Terrell 6; BRUSLY: Steven Wesley 14, Tyren Young 12, Brandon Hymes 9, Micah Bryant 4, Edrick Snearl 3
3-POINT GOALS: FAMILY CHRISTIAN 2 (Martin, Colbert); BRUSLY 8 (Hymes 3, Wesley 2, Young 2, Bryant)
Records: Family Christian 17-10; Brusly 15-4
Girls basketball
Dunham 50, Episcopal 48
Dunham 10 9 8 23-50
Episcopal 12 6 17 13-48
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: B. Smith 22, C. Watson 13, M. Bruns 6, M. Carter 5, E. Odom 2; DUNHAM: N. Kinnie 23, A. Laidaiche 9, M. Day 8, L. Johnson 6, S. Turner 4
Glen Oaks 53, St. Helena 38
St. Helena 8 9 10 11-38
Glen Oaks 14 11 12 16-53
SCORING: ST. HELENA: Baham 11, Self 8, Hookfin 7, Burton 6, Hookfin 3, Smith 3, Lee 2; GLEN OAKS: Parker 19, Jordan 16, Washington 7, Hayes 4, Dunbar 4, Kelley 2, Scott 1
3-POINT GOALS: ST. HELENA 2 (Baham, Hookfin); GLEN OAKS 3 (Parker, Washington, Jordan)
Records: St. Helena 13-9; Glen Oaks 13-8
Scotlandville 52, Carver 44
George Washington Carver 15 5 11 13-44
Scotlandville 15 13 17 7-52
SCORING: CARVER: Jaylon Hicks 19, Laurence Nathan 14, Daijon Leatherman 4, Keriwyion White 4, Chesney Sadler 3; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 19, Czavian Teasett 16, Jamal Drewery 9, John Hubbard 5, Trelen Washington 3
3-POINT GOALS: CARVER 2 (Nathan); SCOTLANDVILLE 5 (Drewery 2, Hubbard, Teasett, Washington)
Records: Carver 12-8; Scotlandville 18-2
JUNIOR VARSITY: Scotlandville 41, Carver 36
University 60, Assumption 49
Assumption 8 14 6 19-49
University 16 9 19 16-60
SCORING: ASSUMPTION: K. Taylor 18, J. Campbell 17, S. Landry 6, J. Shaw 2, M. Meggs 2, M. Zaleazula 2; UNIVERSITY: Taylor Lee 18, Reagan Ridgley 13, Kennedy Aldridge 10, Tracy Coates 10, Karrington Dominik 4, Olivia Jefferson 2, Maris McMahon 2
3-POINT GOALS: ASSUMPTION 3 (Campbell 2, Landry); UNIVERSITY 1 (Lee)
Records: Assumption 10-12; U-High 14-9
Zachary 75, Family Christian 37
Family Christian 8 17 10 2-37
Zachary 24 18 23 10-75
SCORING: FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Aaliyah Gadds 15, Traeshire Harry 8, Lauren Rachel 8, Aniyah Daniels 4; ZACHARY: Bria Raymond 23, Tiarra McPipe 16, Talyn Thomas 16, Ava Raymond 10, Alissa O’Dell 6, Natalie Carpenter 2, Mlaya Roberts 2
3-POINT GOALS: FAMILY CHRISTIAN 1 (Gadds); ZACHARY 11 (B. Raymond 7, Thomas 3, McPipe)
Records: Family Christian 18-10; Zachary 19-3
