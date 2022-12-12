High school basketball: Cairo girls are Rolling

ERIC VICCARO, [email protected]

HUNTSVILLE — Relentless pressure.

That’s the best way to describe how the Cairo High School girls’ basketball team plays, and that was on full display yet again Tuesday as the Bearcats downed host Westran 62-28.

“Cairo is one of the best teams in Class 2, there’s no doubt about it,” Westran head Coach Alex Thomas said. “Coach (Brian) Winkler does a great job of preparing them from game to game. They do a great job of applying pressure and pushing the tempo.”

Cairo head Coach Brian Winkler added, “I thought our pressure bothered them enough, and I feel like finishing around the rim early was key (for us).”

Cairo remained unbeaten (5-0) while Westran fell to 1-5 heading into Thursday evening’s game at Glasgow.

Avery Martin capped a game-opening 9-0 scoring run for Cairo with a basket inside, and the Bearcats established a 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Macie Harman tossed in a game-high 19 points on nine field goals and one free throw for Cairo.

Dylan Perry scored nearly half of Westran’s points, netting 13 on four field goals including one 3-pointer and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Out of an abundance of caution, Cairo’s home game versus Glasgow Originally scheduled for Friday was moved to Jan. 12, 2023.