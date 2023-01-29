High school basketball: Breakout junior Cam Cerese leads Lake Park past Fenton

Give Lake Park Coach Billy Pitcher credit for honesty.

His first words after the Lancers knocked off Fenton 45-33: “That’s probably why people want the shot clock.”

It was a solid game for three quarters with two evenly matched teams going at it. Pitcher pulled things out in the fourth quarter and used a spread offense to run down the clock and hold on to an 11-point lead.

“We blew a 21-point lead last night against Batavia so we were extra cautious,” Pitcher said.

It worked. Lake Park made good decisions and saw the game out. It’s easy to see why Killing off the game is so enticing for coaches.

“Our job is to win the game,” Pitcher said. “We forced a couple shots last night and let Batavia back in the game. We were not going to do that tonight.”

Lancers junior Cam Cerese is one of the season’s breakout players, averaging 23 points. They had 14 points and five rebounds against Fenton.

“I didn’t see [Cerese’s] breakout coming at all,” Pitcher said. “There is always a guy that surprises you every year, but it is usually a sixth or seventh man.”

Cerese says it was simple, plain hard work that led to his improvement.

“I was up at 5 am every day in the summer working as hard as I could,” Cerese said. “It’s definitely been rewarding seeing it pay off this season.”

Cerese said he’s definitely ready for the shot clock, which the IHSA has approved for use in shootouts and tournaments. It’s expected to be another few years before it is in place for every game.

“It really sucks when you are down and you have to watch the other team kinda do what we did tonight,” Cerese said.

Lake Park (15-8) led 18-10 after one quarter and never trailed. Fenton scored the first seven points of the second quarter to cut the lead to one but never mounted another significant threat.

Junior Dennasio LaGioia led the Lancers with 16 points and 6-5 junior Tommy Rochford added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior Alejandro Diaz led Fenton with 15 points and Caleb Lewis added 10. The Bison (18-7) are having one of the best seasons in school history.

Fenton has never won a Sectional and won just two regionals, in 1976 and 2011. The 18 wins this season is already good enough for third best in school history. The Bison won 21 games in 1976 and in 2020.