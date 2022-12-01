High school basketball: AP Illinois rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School WL Pts

1. Joliet West (1) 2-1 37

2. Moline (3) 1-1 36

3. Kenwood 2-0 31

(road) St. Rita 2-2 31

5. Young 2-1 24

6. Rolling Meadows 5-1 18

7. Brother Rice 5-0 15

8. Quincy 3-0 8

9. Evanston 4-0 7th

10. Curie 4-1 3

(road) Benet 2-0 3

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Bloom 1. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A

School WL Pts

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (3) 1-0 38

2. Simeon (1) 1-0 37

3. East St.Louis 4-0 30

4. Metamora 1-1 28

5. Hillcrest 4-0 25

6. St. Ignatius 4-0 21

7. Decatur MacArthur 4-0 14

8. Rock Island 4-0 10

9. Marian Catholic 4-1 6

10. Centralia 3-0 4

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 2. Lemont 2. Mount Carmel 2. Richwoods 1.

Class 2A

School WL Pts

1. DePaul Prep (4) 4-0 40

2. Fairbury Prairie Central 5-0 31st

3. Princeton 5-0 30

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 29

5. Columbia 4-1 26

6. Perspectives-Leadership 4-1 24

7. Rockridge 3-1 13

8. Pinckneyville 1-0 9

9. Breese Central 4-0 5

10. Rockford Lutheran 3-2 4th

(road) Breese Mater Dei 1-0 4

Others receiving votes: Quincy Notre Dame 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2.

Class 1A

School WL Pts

1. Augusta Southeastern (4) 2-0 40

2. Jacksonville Routt 3-0 33

3. Casey-Westfield 3-0 30

4. New Berlin 2-1 26

5. Winchester-West Central 0-0 18

6. North Clay 3-1 13

7. Fulton 3-2 11

8. South Beloit 4-1 10

9. Yorkville Christian 1-4 8

10. Scales Mound 5-0 7th

Others receiving votes: Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Tuscola 4. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 3. East Dubuque 3. Madison 2. Altamont 2. Brown County 1.

Girls Basketball

Class 4A

School WL Pts

1. Benet (4) 5-1 40

2. Hersey 6-1 32

3. Loyola 4-1 31

4. Fremd 6-0 30

5. Stevenson 4-1 20

6. O’Fallon 4-1 16

(road) Bolingbrook 6-0 16

8. Kenwood 6-0 12

9. Geneva 3-1 8

10. Lyons 5-1 7

Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal 2. Hononegah 1. Young 1.

Class 3A

School WL Pts

1. Nazareth (4) 5-0 40

2. Carmel 5-1 36

3. Peoria Central 6-0 31

4. Montini 5-1 29

5. Washington 5-0 21

6. Geneseo 5-0 19

7. Deerfield 6-0 18

8. Lincoln 6-0 10

9. Peoria Notre Dame 7-0 9

10. Oak Forest 3-2 2nd

(road) Marian Catholic 5-0 2nd

(road) Rockford Boylan 4-1 2nd

Others receiving votes: Rochester 1.

Class 2A

School WL Pts

1. Quincy Notre Dame (4) 5-0 40

2. Fieldcrest 7-0 35

3. Butler 0-2 33

4. Stillman Valley 7-0 26

5. Teutopolis 3-1 21

6. Princeton 5-0 15

(road) Byron 5-0 15

8. Paris 5-0 10

9. Pana 7-1 8

10. Canton 6-3 5

Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1.

Class 1A

School WL Pts

1. Galena (3) 5-0 39

2. Okawville (1) 5-0 37

3. Mendon Unity 7-0 29

4. Neoga 5-0 27

4. Havana 6-0 27

6. Tuscola 8-0 17

7. Effingham St. Anthony 7-0 12

8. Orangeville 5-1 9

9. Brimfield 6-2 7

(road) Christopher 5-0 7th

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 5. Altamont 2. Carrollton 1. Tri-County 1.