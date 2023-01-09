High school basketball and soccer power rankings, January 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 7 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Providence

13-1, Class 3A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 60-45 vs. Ponte Vedra.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bolles, Friday at Impact Christian.

Glance: Dominant third quarter (20-5) for big three of Chris Arias, Mason Lee and Jaylen Robinson powered Stallions past Ponte Vedra.

2. Oakleaf

13-1, Class 6A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Won 56-33 vs. Sandalwood, won 76-45 vs. Orange Park.

This week: Tuesday at Bartram Trail, Wednesday at Atlantic Coast, Friday vs. Clay.

Glance: Aaron Rivers (19 points against Orange Park) and the Knights are going strong into the new year.

