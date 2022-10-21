High-Ranking Students Honored in Sarah and James Bowdoin Day Ceremony

Dylan Richmond ’24

Richmond’s address was titled “Liberal Arts and Alloyed Hearts: The Power of Interdisciplinarity,” in which he talked about embracing the Liberal arts and accepting the idea that, even as an English and dance majorthey would still have to take math classes. “But class after class, semester after year, I’ve realized that the true nature of liberal arts is actually really cool,” said Richmond. “Not only does a diverse education open us up to academic growth and excellence, but it reveals just as much, if not more, about the world beyond.”

Richmond, who is a Mellon Mays Undergraduate fellow, recalled a surprising Discovery in one of his dance classes: he learned that the dance form known as “contact improvisation” was inspired by the laws of physics. “Well, really,” they said. “Creators Steve Paxton and Nancy Stark Smith studied Newton’s third law, gravitation and momentum, in order to master their technique. I thought I’d picked the major furthest from math, but there I was, embracing the Liberal arts experience.” This, he explained, brought him to the realization that “collaboration is everywhere, and the further apart the discipline, the further the union takes us.”

They went on to say: “What we learn is what we are. And that is to say, to have interdisciplinary academic pursuits is to live an interdisciplinary life.” This, he added, “makes us both better students and better people.”

Ceremonial music was provided by Brian Liu ’25 on piano, who opened proceedings with the “Andante Spianato” by Frederic Chopin ((1810–1849). After the singing of the alma mater, “Raise Songs to Bowdoin,” Liu performed the recessional music, the “Grande Polonaise Brillante,” also by Chopin.

Bowdoin began recognizing James Bowdoin Scholars in 1941 to honor undergraduates who distinguished themselves by Excellence in Scholarship and to commemorate the Honorable James Bowdoin III (1752–1811), the College’s first patron. James Bowdoin III—who asked that the institution be named after his father—was an agriculturist, art and book collector, and diplomat who served as Thomas Jefferson’s minister plenipotentiary to Spain.

By Faculty vote in 1997, this Commemorative day and scholarly Distinction were changed to recognize both Sarah and James Bowdoin, who were married from 1780 until his death in 1811. Like her husband, Sarah Bowdoin gave many gifts to the College, including most of the Bowdoin family portraits, which were bequeathed to Bowdoin College upon her death.