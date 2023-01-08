High handicappers should use this ball, says Top 100 Teacher

High handicappers should look for certain features in a golf ball. Getty Images

With so many golf balls on the market, it can be difficult to decide which one would be best for your game, especially if you’re a high handicapper.

Because Let’s be honest — if you’re prone to losing balls during a round, cost can be more of a factor than simply choosing the ball that plays best to your strengths.

At GOLF’s recent Top 100 Teacher Summit at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., I asked instructor Jeff Smith for his advice.

“For a high handicapper, the difficulty is that all the manufacturers are making a golf ball for somebody,” he said. “So what you want to do is find the ball that feels good enough to you on the putter and wedge and goes far enough off the driver.”

Smith recommended staying with firmer-compression balls, because softer-compression balls are generally on the higher end of the price spectrum.

“They spin a lot,” Smith said. “Since we’re trying to reduce some of that spin, I recommend higher handicaps go with a firmer ball.”

Smith suggested trying a few mid-range models and practicing some shots around the green to assess them.

“If you don’t have a good feel in your short game — if the ball feels a bit too firm, or sounds a little too clicky and doesn’t spin at all around the green when you’re expecting some — you may want to Rethink what you’re playing,” he said.

Also: don’t forget about the flatstick!

“The ball should also feel really good, and sound really good to you off the putter,” he said. “Because if it doesn’t, it’s going to make it hard for you to dial in your speed control and make some putts.”

