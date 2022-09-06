High Ground Music & Arts Experience 2022 Set Times and Essential Info





Heading up to the Colorado mountains for High Ground Music & Arts Experience? Here are all the set times, guidelines, and more!

High Ground Music & Arts Experience is just days away, and fans from all over are starting to prepare to make their way to Sedalia, Colorado, for a weekend full of music and art at the Denver Polo Club. Is September 10-11fans will be treated to a unique array of music from some of the biggest names as well as local artists, both musical and visual.

The second edition of the festival is bringing Chromeo, Elohim, TroyBoi, What So Not, and many more artists. These Massive performances span a variety of electronic music genres appealing to all who attend the music festival. Whether you are in Colorado or want a getaway with the Serenity of music and a view High Ground Music & Arts Experience is a festival you don’t want to miss.

Related: Check out our Five Can’t-Miss Sets for some of the artists we suggest you add to your schedule!

With High Ground Music & Arts Experience on the horizon, we’ve compiled everything you need to know as you get ready to head out for the weekend ahead. Read ahead to find out when your favorite artists are playing, everything you can and cannot bring, set times, and all the other essential information.

High Ground Music & Arts Experience 2022 – Essential Info:

Dates: September 10-11, 2022

Hours: Doors Open at 12:30pm – 11pm

Venue Address: Denver Polo Club: 6359 Airport Rd, Sedalia CO, 80135

Tickets: Purchase HERE

Facebook Event Page: RSVP HERE

Free on-site parking is provided to all attendees. ADA attendees (with valid placard) and VIP attendees will have access to premier parking.

High Ground Music & Arts Experience 2022 – Set Times:

High Ground Music & Arts Experience 2022 – Festival Map:

Reminder To Mind Your Belongings:

Unfortunately, many people have reported pickpockets, bag slashings, and Theft of wallets, smartphones, purses, and other valuables during this festival season. While this small number of bad apples in the bunch doesn’t define an entire crowd, there are opportunistic people who come to these events to take advantage of unsuspecting partygoers, and it’s important to be mindful of your valuables while at High Ground Music & Arts Experience.

Looking for tips to keep your belongings safe? Check our post highlighting some ideas!

High Ground Music and Arts Experience 2022 – Do’s & Don’ts:

Prohibited Items

Flyers

Fireworks

Bad Vibes

Glow Sticks

Large Bags

Hammocks

Laser pointers

Paint of any kind

Glass of Any Kind

Chairs of any size

Sports Equipment

Unsealed tampons

Helium or nitrous tanks

Dolls or stuffed animals

Food or drink of any kind

Illegal drug paraphernalia

Remote control Flying devices

Containers of glitter or confetti

Unsealed over-the-counter medications

Illegal drugs and substances of any kind

Large umbrellas, tents, canopies, sports shades, or canopy umbrellas.

Merchandise that appears intended for sale without approval from the Promoter

Professional photo/video/audio recording equipment

Weapons of any kind, regardless of permit (including chains, clubs, knives, and nunchucks).

Any wheeled or electric vehicle of any kind, other than ADA wheelchairs, scooters, and walkers.

Anything that appears to security or Promoters to be a Threat to the safety and enjoyment of the guests, in their Sole discretion.

Prescription drugs sufficient for the festival hours only must be turned over to the medical tent to hold with a copy of your prescription and a photo ID.

Permitted Items

Blankets

Curiosity

Endless smiles

Sunglasses/ hats

Beaded bracelets/ bracelets

Portable Chargers and phone cables

Empty water bottles and hydration packs

Gloves & hand warmers (it might be chilly!)

Point-and-shoot cameras (lenses no more than 2 inches in length)

Sunscreen/ lip balm/ eyedrops/ bug spray (must be sealed upon entry)

Totems (must be retractable down to 3 feet and may not be stuck in the ground)

Connect with High Ground Music and Arts Experience on Social Media:

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram