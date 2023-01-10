High-flying Gresham a team to watch in Oregon boys basketball: ‘We are free to be basketball players and not robots’

By Dave Ball

Arrive early enough to a Gresham Gophers boys basketball game and you will see what resembles the NBA dunk contest.

There are lobs to the rim, off-the-backboard passes and high-bouncers all leading to jams. Almost everyone on the Squad can rattle the rim.

Once the referees arrive on the floor, the dunks switch to high-flying finger rolls. Gresham’s backboard is covered in Fingerprints before the game starts.

