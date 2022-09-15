High-energy Hawks search for answers

WEST LONG BRANCH – The workout inside OceanFirst Bank Center began with Monmouth Coach King Rice leading a drill in which everyone spent five minutes in a defensive stance, arms flailing as they slid from side-to-side, with a ton of chatter.

And it was that enthusiasm that dominated the 90-minute session, as the young Hawks began building towards the Nov. 9 opener at Seton Hall.

“It’s very, very exciting,” Rice said. “That’s why I’m OK with the Mistakes because they’re so young and they’re trying so hard. But the energy they are coming with has been outstanding and it just makes you excited.”

That enthusiasm will be tested during a tough non-conference slate featuring games against four high-major foes, before their first Colonial Athletic Association season gets underway.

“It’s going to be a challenge. We have a hard schedule,” he said. “But the way we’re approaching it, I think we’ll outplay some people. Our togetherness is off the chart already. So I just like the energy of this group. It’s way better than most first two days.”

Monmouth's Tahron Allen will be part of the Hawks guard rotation this season.

Without a true senior on the roster, a group of players who have spent the past few seasons learning from older guys, must step into feature roles.

No one on the court Wednesday logged more Meaningful minutes last season than junior forward Myles Foster, whose average minutes (12.4), points (5.3) and rebounds (3.0) are Tops on the roster, and include a 13-point, eight-rebound night at St. John’s.

