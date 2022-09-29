High-energy Guzman helping to lead the Pueblo Central volleyball program

Lively, peppy, speedy, and active — all of these adjectives and more could be used to describe Pueblo Central’s Isabella “Bella” Guzman, who’s well known for the energy she brings to the school’s sports programs.

The sophomore Wildcat can often be seen Bouncing around the Central campus participating in various sports. In the fall she’s on the volleyball court, come winter she’s a fixture in the basketball gym and she finishes the year off each spring on the tennis courts.

Guzman said she also used to play lacrosse but “had too many things going on and we (Central) don’t have a team here.”

Despite her fully-loaded sports schedule, Guzman’s No. 1 love is volleyball. She hopes to use her skills to help her Tenacious team advance to this year’s Playoffs and beyond.

“I played volleyball at a very young age,” Guzman said. “I played on traveling teams and I played club as well. I hate to lose and I hope to Someday play (NCAA Division I) volleyball so I will just try my hardest.”

Last year as a freshman, Guzman surged onto the team and finished second overall in kills behind senior Gabrielle Dunich. This year, she’s again among the team’s leaders in kills. Her energy on the court is unmatched by most people.

However, Guzman wasn’t always like this. She said she doubted herself along the way and almost quit several times. But in the end, she realized she had already put so much time and effort into the sport that there was no way for her to end her career without giving it her all.

